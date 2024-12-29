Don’t daze through December: How to prepare for your future while waiting for your matric results

Avoid the common mistakes many matriculants make after exams. Learn how to use your time wisely before the results are released.

Having completed writing their final exams and the excitement of the festive season, it is important that the matric class of 2024 prepare for their next steps while they wait for their National Senior Certificate (NSC) results.

According to the Department of Basic Education (DBE), the minister of the department Siviwe Gwarube will announce the results of the 2024 NSC exams on 15 January 2025.

“Results will be released to candidates on 16 January 2025. Some results may not be available because of technical issues.”

Matrics urged to prepare for their careers

In the meantime, candidates are urged by the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) to use this time to prepare for their future careers.

Speaking to The Citizen, the Director of the Career Development Services in DHET, Xola Mpengesi said that students should focus on spending time volunteering or shadowing professionals to explore careers that they may intend to pursue.

“[Students] should update their CVs and start getting themselves involved in activities such as community development projects in the meantime, while attending career expos or online webinars to learn about different industries.

“They must also explore online courses or certifications in areas of their interest and work on developing soft skills like communication and time management.”

ALSO READ: Saftu encourages matric class of ’24 to rise above challenges

Common Mistakes Matric students in December

While it is also essential for the pupils to rest and recharge, they should be mindful of this time.

According to Mpengesi, the most common mistake matric students make is ignoring application deadlines for funding and other Post-School Education and Training (PSET) opportunities or not considering backup options if Plan A doesn’t work out.

Candidates are urged to use the time to volunteer or shadow professionals to explore careers that they may intend to pursue.

“They underestimate the importance of gaining basic work or volunteer experience.

“Convincing themselves that they have completed the hard work required at school, and are now ready for the world of work without considering the essence of acquiring necessary skills for their next phase,” she added.

ALSO READ: Only R220 million of R3.6 billion matric exam cost goes to printing, says DBE

Resources are available to support students’ transition to post-school education

Mpengesi suggested reaching out to various organisations that can assist with the student’s transition to post-school education, such as:

The National Career Advice Portal (NCAP) for career planning. NCAP can assist them in doing further research on various careers and includes short videos to demonstrate what each occupation entails in a practical way.

NSFAS for financial aid applications.

Other bursary opportunities, including international scholarships managed by the DHET

Free resources from local community centres or libraries.

Online platforms like SAYouth.mobi for opportunities and job postings.

Matric exam results collection

According to the DBE, candidates are urged to get their statements of results from their school/centre where they wrote the exams.

Candidates’ results will also be available on this website from 6 am on 16 January 2025.

Result queries should be submitted for investigation within 30 days after the release of results.

Candidates must ensure that names and identity numbers reflect correctly on their statement of results and report any required corrections to the Department before 21 February 2025.

NOW READ: ‘No immediate plans to change 30% pass mark,’ says Basic Education Minister Gwarube