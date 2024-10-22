Saftu encourages matric class of ’24 to rise above challenges

Saftu extends best wishes to the Class of 2024, urging students to overcome challenges in rural schools and strive for academic success.

Soweto school prepares to sit for their first Matric exam on 5 November 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

The country’s second-largest trade union federation, Saftu, has extended its “heartfelt well-wishes” to the Grade 12 pupils, with general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi challenging them to “rise and prove your capability”.

The federation, said Vavi, acknowledged “the remarkable achievements of the 2023 matriculants and urges the class of 2024 to aim even higher”.

“We believe in your potential to surpass last year’s performance and we hope to see a 100% pass rate.

Aim higher than class of 2023

“However, it is important to highlight the significant obstacles many of you face – especially the 31% in rural areas – underfunded, under-resourced and understaffed schools,” said Vavi.

It was “a disgrace that in 2024, pupils in marginalised communities are still deprived of the quality education they deserve”.

ALSO READ: ‘Cheating is simply not worth it’ – Western Cape education warns matrics

“Despite government’s promises, these pupils remain trapped in a broken system where the most basic educational infrastructure is lacking.

“Rural schools continue to suffer from insufficient resources – teaching materials, school buildings and inadequate sanitation.

“For these pupils, the NSC is more than just a certificate – it is a potential escape from poverty, a chance to further their studies and an opportunity to uplift their families from challenging circumstances.

‘NSC is more than just a certificate’ – Saftu

“We also remain deeply disappointed that many pupils in rural provinces, continue to endure the additional burden of inadequate scholar transport.

“It is unacceptable that pupils must walk as much as 30km a day just to attend school,” said Vavi.

ALSO READ: Matric exams: Here’s what will be written this week and how you can prepare

“This not only exhausts them physically, but also affects their capacity to learn and perform academically.

“Saftu calls on the department of basic education to prioritise addressing these issues urgently.

“Ensuring accessible, safe and reliable transport for all pupils, is not just a right – it is essential for ensuring that the class of 2025 and future generations are not subjected to the same hardships,” he added.

Safe and reliable transport essential

Despite the systemic failures, resilience shown by this year’s matriculants was commendable.

“May your hard work and perseverance bear the fruits of success and may you make your hardworking parents and communities proud.”

NOW READ: Matric Exams: ‘This is your moment to shine’, says Gwarube [VIDEO]