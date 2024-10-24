‘No immediate plans to change 30% pass mark,’ says Basic Education Minister Gwarube

Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube recently confirmed that there are no immediate plans to raise the controversial 30% minimum pass mark to 50% in schools, despite ongoing public concern about the low threshold.

“The minister is aware that the 30% pass mark has been raised as a concern from various quarters and is not oblivious to the importance of this matter,” her department said.

Gwarube’s clarification came in response to a parliamentary question from Build One South Africa (Bosa) Deputy Leader Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster, who queried whether the department intended to implement higher passing standards.

Minister says she needs time to decide

While acknowledging widespread concerns about the current pass mark, the minister, who took office in June 2024, said she needed more time to thoroughly assess the education sector’s challenges before making such significant changes.

As part of this assessment, Gwarube’s department said she has been conducting extensive consultations with provincial Members of the Executive Council (MECs) and their management teams to better understand the issues facing provincial education departments.

She revealed that her department had plans to establish an advisory council to guide necessary reforms in the sector.

“This council will be able to look at how best we strengthen the curriculum; what interventions are needed and how best to benchmark our performance with international best practice.”

Gwarube emphasised that any policy changes would be based on evidence and expert advice rather than rushed implementation.

‘50% pass mark would be disastrous,’ says Umalusi

Education quality assurance body Umalusi has previously defended the 30% pass mark.

It said South Africa did not have the lowest pass mark globally, citing that other nations have pass marks going below 20%.

“Some systems have marked as low as 17% on a converted scale. But this merely emphasises the problematic nature of comparison at the superficial level of grades or percentages.”

The body said any meaningful comparison of education systems must look at the whole picture. This includes what is taught, how challenging it is, how it’s tested, and who does the grading.

It cautioned against making “superficial” comparisons without using international examiners.

“And yet it is possible that for the general public, these complexities are of little interest, and that there is a widespread belief, particularly amongst those that have a university education, that 50% is the normal pass mark,” said the body.

The body added the negative effects an increased pass mark would be disastrous should the system implement the 50% pass mark as the average or a requirement for each subject.

