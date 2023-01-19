Matric results: Teens warned about celebrating with alcohol

Citizen Reporter

As 2022’s matric pupils receive their results, many might be in the mood to celebrate.

Some might even be tempted to indulge with alcohol.

Matric celebrations or stress

Johan Lombaard, Hospital Manager at Life Brackenview Hospital, however, has warned that overindulgence in booze can be mentally and physically dangerous for teens.

“Of major concern is the fact that teens who start drinking at an early age are at greater risk of developing alcohol dependence at some point in their lives,” he said.

Although having one or two alcoholic drinks may be relatively harmless, it can lead to a point where a couple of drinks are no longer enough.

“A few nights of partying [can] turn into drinking alone, an uncontrollable desire for alcohol, or aggressive behaviour.”

Lombaard said South Africa’s teens need to be given other options to cope with stress.

“Especially when you consider that more than 50% of South African teenagers admit to having tried alcohol by the time they’re 18. From mere curiosity and societal expectations to their upbringing, predisposition toward drinking and peer pressure, there are many reasons why teens might turn to alcohol.”

Physical effects of alcohol

Lombaard said too many alcoholic drinks can have long-term health effects on a teenager.

“When a teen overindulges in alcohol, the body needs energy to repair itself from the toxins and dehydration – energy that would otherwise be deployed for growth,” he said.

According to Lombaard, this can lead to jaundice, oedema, increased risk of heart attacks, strokes and organ failure.

Mental effects of alcohol

Lombaard said as teens grow, their minds undergo transitions as well.

“For some, this transitional phase may include feelings of depression, anxiety and low self-esteem.”

These emotions might be heightened if a pupil’s matric results were disappointing.

“While memory loss and blackouts are the first signs of overindulgence, frequent and significant alcohol use can result in various mental health problems, including anxiety, mood disorders and anti-social behaviour.”

