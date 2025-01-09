Matrics are ‘extremely anxious’: Tips to deal with results stress

It is normal for matrics to feel overwhelmed during this time, says the South African Depression and Anxiety Group.

As the National Senior Certificate (NSC) results are expected to be released next week, the class of 2024 share their anxiety amid the wait.

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube will announce the results in Pretoria on 13 January. Students can expect the official release of their results on 14 January.

Speaking to The Citizen, matric student Renato Saqib said the anticipation and pressure make him “extremely anxious”.

“I’m trying to keep myself busy while I wait and calming myself down by reminding myself it’s not the end of the world,” he added.

Another student, Phoebe Bishop said, “I cannot deny that I am a little stressed”.

Tips for matrics to destress

According to South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) operations director, Cassey Chambers, it is normal for matric pupils to be overwhelmed during this time.

“It is very normal to feel the roller-coaster of emotions for any matric learner, even those that are high achievers, who are expecting good results”, she said.

Students are urged to do the following as they wait for their results:

Keep busy

Be active

Keep a daily routine

Get fresh air

Connect with friends and family

Use distressing techniques

Read books

Reach out for support

Ways to show support

Furthermore, educational psychologist Landi Blok van Cronesteyn said that it is vital for family members to listen to and support stressed students.

Here are supportive ways to communicate with matriculants:

Listen.

Validate their feelings.

Don’t brush their feelings off as silly or irrational (even though it might seem so).

Be present with them.

Encourage them to engage in activities that they enjoy.

“It is important to listen to them, without trying to give advice. Validate their feelings and support them unconditionally.

“Let them know and understand that you’ll be with them and support them regardless of the outcome,” she added.

