‘End the 30% matric pass mark’: Bosa demands 50% as department gears for Class of 2024 results

Build One South Africa launches petition to increase the matric pass mark, and to address high youth unemployment and education quality concerns.

With less than a week left until the release of the Class of 2024 matric results, Build One South Africa (Bosa) has launched a petition calling for the pass mark to rise.

At the end of last year, about 882 336 full-time and part-time candidates across South Africa sat to write their 2024 National Senior Certificate examinations with the intention of closing the chapter on their high school careers.

On Tuesday, their wait will be over, as the Class of 2024 will receive their results.

Matric pass mark debate

Amid the jubilation of matric results season, South Africans consistently raise the topic of the matric pass mark for matric subjects.

Each year, South Africans debate whether the country’s 30% pass mark for subjects is adequate, especially given the staggeringly high youth unemployment rate.

Responding to written questions from Bosa Deputy Leader Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster in November, Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube said she was aware that the 30% pass mark raised concerns, and she wasn’t oblivious to the importance of the matter.

Gwarube, however, said there are no immediate plans to change the pass mark and to replace it with a minimum pass mark of 50%.

The minister said that since she assumed office in June 2024, she has devoted her time to fully understanding the challenges confronting the basic education sector.

“Following this, the minister plans to appoint an advisory council to inform the necessary reforms in the sector. This council will be able to look at how best we strengthen the curriculum, what interventions are needed, and how best to benchmark our performance with international best practice,” stated the written reply.

Advisory council appointed

“We remain committed to making evidence-based policy interventions at all times. Therefore, she would require time and expert advice before any changes of this nature can be made.”

Bosa leader Mmusi Maimane, however, said that the sector cannot fix a crisis it hides.

“We cannot encourage our children to excel while telling them they can pass with 30%,” he posted on X.

Bosa has now launched a petition on the crowdfunding platform Change.org calling for the end of the 30% matric pass mark. As of 4pm on Friday, the petition received over 13 000 signatures.

The party said with South Africa’s youth unemployment crisis, the current matric pass mark cannot continue “a day longer.”

“A meagre 30% pass hurts our pupils, the education system, and in the long run the economy,” Bosa said in the petition.

‘30% undermines youth intellect’

Bosa criticised the 30% pass mark, saying it undermines the intellect of South Africa’s youth and perpetuates the following:

Ignoring the crisis in basic education

Allowing education leaders to avoid accountability

Maintaining low expectations and mediocrity

Bosa has called on Gwarube to commit to scrapping this “low standard” and increasing the pass mark to 50%.

“We must equip our young people to compete and win in the global economy. And they can with quality education. This begins by upping the matric pass mark,” the party said.

