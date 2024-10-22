Limpopo MEC says do not disrupt matric studies

The Limpopo government urged liquor outlets to reduce noise levels, allowing matric pupils a quiet study environment.

The exams began yesterday with the class of 2024 writing English paper 3 and Afrikaans paper 3.

A total of 882 336 pupils across the country are sitting for their national senior certificate this year.

Matrics need quiet to study

MEC for Economic Development, Environment and Tourism Tshitereke Matibe said his department, together with the Limpopo Liquor Board, with the help of parents and the police, would be keeping an eye on shebeens, taverns and other alcohol outlets.

“By virtue of being located in the middle of communities where schools and homes are, the responsibility rests on shebeens and other liquor outlets to make sure that they do not make noise for the pupils during this vital time of the year.

“I want to remind liquor licence holders that their customers also remain their responsibility and should, as such, ensure that they do not disturb the peace.

“Complaints about liquor outlet noise from community members and schools will not be taken lightly,” said Matibe.

The MEC wished matrics all the best. Billy Madlesa of Madlesa Sunday in Midubung, was among those to heed the call by the MEC.

“The MEC is a parent, he has kids as well, before he became the MEC for his department, he was a pupil who wanted nothing but peace to reign during exams.

“That is why I heeded the call three weeks before the beginning of the exams.

“I am also calling on other businessmen and women, owning taverns, pubs, or shebeens to also heed the call,” said Madlesa.

Drinking hole closed for matric pupils

Madlesa Sunday is a drinking hole in Limpopo, under the Modjadjiskloof area. It closed its doors 6 October and will reopen on 8 December.

“I closed the business in an effort to give Grade 12 pupils time to study and write their exams in peace.”

Last year, Limpopo NSC exam results improved to 79.54% from 72.1% in 2022 and 66.7% in 2021. The total number of candidates this year is 124 630.

