Strong winds blow away exam halls at Ibhongo High School

224 matric pupils at Ibhongo High School will use a multipurpose centre for final exams after strong winds destroyed their exam halls.

. Classrooms at Ibhongo High School were damaged by strong winds in Dlamini, Soweto, on Monday. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

At least 224 matric pupils from Ibhongo High School in Dlamini, Soweto, will write their final exams at a multipurpose centre after their examination halls were destroyed by strong winds.

The winds, which ripped off roofs at schools on Monday, caused extensive damage to both the main and small halls, just after pupils completed their first exam on Monday.

The centre had been arranged as an alternative venue by school governing body (SGB) members in a bid to ensure the exams went smoothly.

SGB chair Isaac Ngwenya expressed disappointment with the incident, which he described as unfortunate.

He acknowledged that the structure was old, but slammed the department of education for its lack of maintenance.

“We had to come up with an alternative venue to minimise disruptions and were able to secure the hall, at least until they are done with the exams.

“The department has failed to prioritise maintenance and service of the infrastructure. This school has stood for 50 years, battered by the weather, and it’s a shame this had to happen before they realised that the infrastructure is old and needs urgent attention,” Ngwenya said.

Corrugated iron sheets formed part of the rubble on the premises.

“We’re worried this will affect strong winds blow away exam halls roofs our target of a 90% pass rate for the class of 2024,” he added.

He said it was unclear when repairs would be made, noting that budget constraints in the department could delay the process.

“The district team was here but nothing was communicated with regards to a timeline when they will repair the roof.

“We hope it won’t take long, as these damaged halls are also used as classrooms, so there is a concern in the long term for teaching and learning activities to continue.”

While no injuries were reported during the incident, SGB member for infrastructure at the school, Michael Mtshali, called for swift action from the department, as a proper assessment of the damage caused was yet to be determined.

“We don’t expect much from the district; what we need is leadership on the ground.

“We previously raised concerns about the roof with the former principal and even contributed as the SGB to fix it,” Mtshali said.

“It’s only a matter of time before the whole section blows away. This compromises the safety of pupils. You can imagine the scramble it caused,” he said.

Gauteng department of education spokesperson Steve Mabona did not respond to questions, saying he would only do so after the department got information from “line management”.

Meanwhile, a short distance away in Mapetla, Diodi Primary School also suffered damage from the winds. An entire section of the toilets used by the pupils was badly damaged.

