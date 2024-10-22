Matric exams 2024: Business Studies P1 preparation strategy and how to manage the stress

The paper is a 150-mark examination divided into three main sections: A, B, and C.

As thousands of South African students face their matric exams, educators are highlighting the unique pressures of national examinations and offering practical strategies for success.

Teachers emphasise that while the stress is real, proper preparation and support can help students navigate this crucial period.

“Writing a national paper for the first time brings unique challenges,” explains Mapaseka Khanye, a Grade 12 teacher at Graceland Education Center. “Students are used to school and district-level papers, but the national exam creates additional anxiety.”

‘Competition is tight’

Competition for university places adds another layer of pressure. Unlike previous generations, today’s students have greater access to information about higher education opportunities, making them acutely aware of the fierce competition they face.

“These learners know they need to make it to university because competition is tight,” Khanye notes. “You can apply, but if others obtain better marks than you, then you’re out.”

For students from disadvantaged backgrounds, the stakes are particularly high. “Matric is your only way out of poverty,” Khanye observes. “If you don’t have matric, then it means you’re stuck in the township for the rest of your life. Most of these learners want to push themselves because university is their only way forward.”

Business Studies: Strategic exam preparation

Business Studies teacher Mr Fumba from Fundani High School in the Eastern Cape emphasised the importance of strategic exam preparation, particularly for Paper 1 which will be sat down for on Wednesday at 9am.

Fumba advised students to start with Sections B and C rather than spending too much time on Section A, which carries fewer marks, as some of them may forget crucial information.

“Time management is crucial for success in this examination.

“Students often make the mistake of focusing too long on Section A, which is only 30 marks, leaving insufficient time for Sections B and C, which carry 80 and 40 marks respectively,” Fumba explained.

He stressed the importance of thorough preparation using past papers to familiarise pupils with question patterns and expectations.

Sections breakdown

Section A, worth 30 marks, consists of compulsory multiple-choice questions. This section includes questions numbered from 1.1 to 1.4, with each subsection typically containing five questions worth two marks each.

“While these questions may seem straightforward, they require careful reading and analysis. The best approach is to read each statement thoroughly and analyse which topic or chapter it relates to before selecting an answer,” Fumba advised.

He said using the elimination method can be helpful, through identifying similar options and eliminating unlikely answers to narrow down your choices.

Section B

This section carries the highest mark allocation at 80 marks and presents three questions (Questions 2, 3, and 4) from which students must choose only two.

Each chosen question is worth 40 marks.

According to the teacher, Question 2 typically focuses on Business Environment, covering strategies and sectors.

“However, many students find this question challenging due to its complexity and breadth of content. Questions 3 and 4 are generally more manageable, with Question 3 focusing on either Quality Performance or Human Resources, and Question 4 combining elements of Business Operations and Business Environment.”

Section C

The final section, Section C, is worth 40 marks and requires students to choose one essay-type question from two options (Questions 5 and 6).

Fumba said Question 5 usually addresses Business Strategies, while Question 6 tends to focus on Human Resources or Quality Performance.

The essay format requires careful attention to structure and content development.

It is important to note that this is NOT a scope, but simply a structure to help learners understand how their paper is structured.

Essay writing

When writing essays in Section C, Fumba advised pupils to begin with a clear introduction of at least two sentences, with each sentence potentially earning one mark.

“The body of your essay should address all four main points or bullets provided in the question. For each point, write extensively – aim for a minimum of 5-6 sentences since mark allocations aren’t specified in the question paper.

“Use subheadings to organise your content clearly, and conclude your essay with a summary that draws from your main points without repeating your introduction,” he added.

Dos and don’ts

Fumba advised pupils to familiarise themselves with question patterns by studying previous papers and their marking schemes.

“This practice will help you understand the expected depth of answers and time management requirements.”

Common mistakes to avoid include poor time management, insufficient reading of questions, and inadequate essay structure.

When writing essays, students are advised to provide enough content for each point and maintain a clear structure with a proper introduction and conclusion.

They must also avoid repeating content between the introduction and conclusion because this doesn’t earn additional marks.

“On the day before the exam, focus on reviewing key points rather than attempting to learn new content. Ensure you get adequate rest to maintain mental clarity during the examination. Remember that understanding the paper structure and requirements is as important as knowing the content itself,” said Fumba.

Support systems and solutions

Teachers implement innovative approaches to support their students.

Khanye maintains a WhatsApp group where she shares past papers and resources, particularly beneficial for students from disadvantaged backgrounds who may lack exposure to certain concepts.

She advised against cross-nighting and using energy drinks to stay awake. Not only did she note this tactic as unhealthy, but she also stated it didn’t work for some of the pupils.

Some schools have introduced residential camps to help students prepare.

“At our residential camp, we focused on topics where learners didn’t perform well in their prelims,” Khanye shares. “We even incorporated educational games like ’60 Seconds’ to make learning more engaging.”

Long-term mental health considerations

Educators warned about the potential long-term effects of exam stress on students’ mental health, particularly when results don’t meet expectations.

“When students don’t obtain the results they anticipated, they start doubting themselves,” Khanye explains. “Some lose confidence and give up, even when they’re capable of achieving more.”

To combat this, teachers emphasised the importance of building supportive relationships with students throughout the year.

“From the beginning of the year, I assure all learners they have potential,” says Khanye.

“Building personal relationships and providing consistent support helps them maintain confidence during this challenging period.”

As matric exams continue, educators stress that success comes from a combination of proper preparation, adequate support, and maintaining mental well-being.

While the pressure is significant, having the right strategies and support systems in place can help students navigate this crucial period effectively.

