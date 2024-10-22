Matric exams start smoothly in KZN despite inclement weather

The province faced significant challenges including heavy rainfall, strong winds and flooding.

The 2024 matric examinations started on Monday across South Africa, with more than 800 000 candidates sitting for their English and Afrikaans papers.

Despite challenging weather conditions and infrastructure concerns, the first day of exams proceeded smoothly in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Severe weather warnings issued by the South African Weather Service cast doubts on whether the exams could be written.

The province faced significant challenges including heavy rainfall exceeding 50mm in some areas, strong winds with speeds up to 60 km/h, and localised flooding in low-lying areas.

Several areas reported structural damage, while lightning strikes caused power interruptions in some regions.

Dozens of homes affected by KZN weather

Severe storms unleashed havoc across eThekwini Municipality on Monday, prompting emergency services to respond to multiple areas that saw widespread damage.

The Witness reported that one of the hardest-hit areas was Cato Crest, where falling trees damaged informal dwellings. Three structures were completely destroyed, while four others sustained damage.

Several residents from the area were also hospitalised with injuries sustained during the incident.

In Clairwood, approximately 50 informal structures suffered significant water damage due to flooding. Fortunately no injuries or fatalities were reported there.

Matric exams start well

Despite the adverse weather conditions, education authorities confirmed that contingency measures were in place to ensure examinations proceeded safely.

KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Siphosihle Hlomuka, speaking to Newzroom Afrika, expressed satisfaction with the first day’s proceedings.

“All matriculant candidates were given the opportunity to write their first paper, and they were very happy about that,” he stated.

“There were no incidents reported that disrupted the examination process.”

Integrity of examinations

Hlomuka said the education department has implemented monitoring systems to maintain examination integrity.

These include additional monitors deployed to hotspot areas and enhanced security measures to prevent the leaking of exam papers.

Hlomuka added that KZN has set ambitious targets for this year’s matriculants, aiming for a minimum 90% pass rate – a significant increase from last year’s 82.9%.

