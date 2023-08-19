Malema issues ultimatum in school dreadlocks row

Malema further demanded Booysen "offer to pay for professional counselling of the child".

EFF leader Julius Malema has weighed in on an altercation at a Midrand school. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

EFF leader Julius Malema has issued an ultimatum to the owners of Crowthorne Christian Academy after the school reportedly barred a 13-year-old pupil because her dreadlocks.

The school allegedly claimed the student’s hair violated its new policy. A video of an altercation at the school went viral this week and drew backlash.

Amid the outcry, Malema took to social media to demand the man allegedly videoed removing the child from class apologise to her.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Pupil allegedly kicked out of Midrand school over dreadlocks

“Whoever knows Andries Booysen ask him to say sorry and allow the child back into school by Monday if he knows what’s good for him and the school.”

Malema further demanded Booysen “offer to pay for professional counselling of the child”.

School’s closed

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) on Friday confirmed it had shut down the school, after it was found to have been operating illegally.

“We wanted to facilitate a transformative process with them involving our constitution, democracy, values in education, and respect of human rights,”

“However, when officials visited the school on Thursday, 17 August 2023 in Midrand, where they illegally moved to without permission, the owners had locked the gates and closed the school. This was dumbfounding as our officials had previously managed to enter the school on Monday, 14 August 2023,” said department spokesperson Steve Mabona.

He said after multiple attempts to meet with the school’s owners, the department took “a decision to give the school a notice of closure”.

ALSO READ: Midrand school shuts down after dreadlocks row

Booysen arrested

Booysen appeared in the Midrand Magistrates Court on Thursday on two counts of assault.

“He was released on R2 000 bail on the condition he refrain from communicating or interfering with state witnesses whether directly or indirectly,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Louw-Mjonondwane .

The case was postponed to the 2nd of October for further investigation.

‘Love your crown’

The student has received an outpouring of support, including from musician DJ Sbu.

Taking to X after news of the altercation, Sbu said “I see dreadlocks are trending today. I don’t have any opinions, and I don’t have anything much to say except to say enjoy your crown, embrace your crown, love your crown,” he said in a video.

ALSO READ: Man arrested for ‘dreadlock assault’ granted bail