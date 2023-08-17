Man arrested for ‘dreadlock assault’ granted bail

The man was arrested after a video showed a 13-year-old Crowthorne Christian Academy pupil forcefully removed from the classroom for her deadlocks

Andries Hendrik Booysen appeared in the Midrand Magistrates Court on Thursday. Photo: iStock

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed a 51-year-old man who was arrested for pulling the hair of a grade 8 pupil at Crowthorne Christian Academy has been granted bail of R2,000.

Andries Hendrik Booysen appeared in the Midrand Magistrates Court on Thursday.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Louw-Mjonondwane said Booysen is facing two counts of assault.

“He was released on R2 000 bail on condition that he must refrain from communicating or interfering with state witnesses whether directly or indirectly.

Mjonondwane said Booysen will be back in court on the 2nd of October 2023 after the case was postponed for further investigation.

Barred for dreadlocks

Booysen was arrested after a widely-circulated video showed a 13-year-old Crowthorne Christian Academy pupil being forcefully removed from the classroom because her dreadlocks violated the school’s new hair policy.

In the video, before the situation escalates, a woman believed to be the pupil’s mother is seen telling a man she would expose the school for its hair policy.

She is heard arguing her daughter’s dreadlocks are natural and not hair extensions.

The man is seen pushing the pupil and the woman out of a classroom. All this played out in front of other pupils.

Illegal school

Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said they had taken note of the incident.

“It must be noted the school is illegally operating, and the pupil was offered alternative schooling and counselling by the GDE.

“We are assisting the school to comply and encourage all unregistered institutions to engage with the department for assistance with registration processes,” said Mabona.

Crowthorne Christian Academy has since shut its doors, leaving parents frustrated about the future of their children.

Mabona told 702 the other children will be placed at alternative schools.

“We working really hard to place them in different schools and moving forward we will continue dealing with the school to make sure we serve with a notification to close until such time they comply with our regulations.”

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Gauteng condemned what it called racism at the school.

The red berets protested outside the premises demanding to see the principal but the school deployed private security to prohibit protesters from entering the premises.

