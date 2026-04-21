Missed the school deadline? WCED Late applications still open

Schools will now begin reviewing applications submitted on time, applying their individual admissions policies.

Parents who missed the initial school admissions deadline for 2027 placements still have a limited window to apply, with late online applications for Grades R, 1 and 8 closing on 17 May 2026.

Western Cape Education Minister David Maynier confirmed that although the on-time application period closed on 14 April, thousands of parents had already submitted their applications.

“The on-time applications window for Grade R, 1 and 8 in 2027 closed at midnight on 14 April 2026, and the parents of 166 144 learners applied on time for a place in a school next year,” Maynier said.

Late applications still accepted

Parents who did not meet the deadline can still submit late applications online, but the department warned that these will only be processed after all on-time applications have been considered.

“Late applications will only be considered by schools after the applications received during the on-time window have been considered. Don’t wait!” Maynier urged.

The department emphasised that applying late may reduce the chances of securing a place at preferred schools, as priority is given to those who applied within the official window.

What happens next?

Schools will now begin reviewing applications submitted on time, applying their individual admissions policies.

“The outcomes of these applications will become available online from 28 May 2026 onwards, and parents must confirm their choice of place by 15 June 2026,” Maynier said.

Parents who receive more than one offer must select their preferred school before the deadline.

“Parents who receive multiple offers of acceptance but do not select one of those offers by 15 June 2026 will be automatically confirmed to their top-ranked choice,” he added.

Transfers and important reminders

The department also outlined dates for parents seeking transfers for other grades. Applications for Grades 2 to 7 and 9 to 12 will open between 3 August and 17 August 2026 for those relocating.

Maynier encouraged parents to keep their contact details up to date to avoid missing critical communications.

“We urge all parents who have applied to let us know if their contact details change, so that we have the correct details when the outcomes of applications are made available,” he said.