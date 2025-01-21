More students than varsities: A South African education crisis

Education experts warn that South Africa's university system is unable to meet the demands of a growing number of qualified students.

The gap between the number of students qualifying and the available spaces in South African universities highlights a growing problem in the country’s higher education system, education experts say.

More than 300 000 students have earned the right to pursue a university education in South Africa, but only about 200 000 spots are available.

Mlamuli Hlatshwayo, associate professor at the Ali Mazrui Centre for Higher Education Studies at University of Johannesburg, said large structural issues have long plagued the system.

“The 26 public universities seem to be a lot but their infrastructure cannot meet the demand. When you look at the number of students that basic education produces every year, there is a massive demand for university education, but the capacity to absorb these numbers is lacking.”

He said that in South Africa, higher education was viewed as the primary pathway to upward social mobility.

“Many see university as their only chance to provide for their families and improve their circumstances.

This perception contrasts with industrialised countries like Germany, where there are multiple pathways to success, such as vocational training or entrepreneurship,” Hlatshwayo said.

The unemployment rate for those without a university degree is much higher, reinforcing the belief that university education is essential.

However, the stigma attached to Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges, coupled with their poor infrastructure and underpaid staff, discourages students from pursuing this option.

He said South Africa was not only dealing with a lack of university spaces but also a lack of alternative pathways.

He argued that if the TVET college sector was well funded, with skilled lecturers and good infrastructure, it could be an attractive alternative, especially for addressing the skills the country needs.

“Countries like Germany and the US have different economic structures that allow people to succeed without university education. For example, Germany’s industrial growth is driven by its TVET sector, which provides engineers, electricians and plumbers.

In the US, a robust economy and high GDP make it easier to start businesses and create opportunities outside formal education,” he said.

He said a multi-stakeholder solution is needed to address these systemic challenges, strengthen TVET colleges and create alternative opportunities for those who cannot access university education.

“What we should be looking at is what avenues do we go and among those provide alternative opportunities, including learnerships, creating opportunities beyond university education.

“Not everyone needs to go to university, but we lack the pathways to ensure dignified employment for those who don’t. These programmes could help the youth transition into the job market or start their own businesses.”

Prof Dr Phethiwe Matutu, CEO of Universities SA, said there was a historical overemphasis on traditional universities, overshadowing technical and community colleges.

“We have an embedded pyramid, where most offerings within the post-school system are from universities, while private colleges and community colleges contribute much less.

“There should be more graduates from colleges and community colleges than universities,” she said.

“TVET colleges and similar institutions were underdeveloped in the past, so many parents still prefer traditional universities due to their stronger reputation. However, practical skills from TVET and community colleges are crucial for SA’s development.

“The economy needs to expand so the government can fund the growth required in higher education and the entire post-schooling system.

“But there must be proper planning to align the outputs of institutions with system needs.

“We also cannot do this without investment to ensure the production of quality graduates from universities and practical skillsets from.

“These efforts are essential to prevent wasted opportunities and ensure long-term economic and educational sustainability.”

