University is not the only path after matric

With university places limited, TVET colleges and alternative pathways offer a practical route to skills development and employment for South African matrics.

For 827 204 young South Africans, it must feel like their lives have been in limbo since the National Senior Certificate exams ended.

The seven-week wait for the matric results on Monday was a stressful period and for many, it was defined by uncertainty.

Many will be hoping for a university place, but the reality is that even the 47.8% with bachelor’s passes (also a record) – theoretically allowing them direct entrance to a tertiary institution – are not guaranteed admission.

Those 387 610 matriculants are vying for just 210 000 places on first-year courses at 26 universities.

A varsity education enhances career prospects, which is why increased university capacity is vital to support the vision of building an educated nation.

ALSO READ: ‘Dismal failure’: MPs slam Nsfas for ‘problematic’ communication with students, call for new board

But university is not the only pathway to a fulfilling working life. South Africa also has 50 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges.

Between them, the TVETs took in 530 328 students last year, providing practical, skills-based training that directly support employability.

TVET colleges represent a more accessible and practical alternative to university.

Some offer bridging courses for students who do not meet standard entry requirements and TVET courses cost less than a university education and do not take as long to complete.

The department of higher education and training Central Applications Clearing House, which opens on Monday, provides an opportunity to matrics who have not yet received a place to study at a post-school higher education institution.

ALSO READ: ‘No evictions of any student’, says Manamela on Nsfas accommodation

The free service aims to match results and study preferences with available places.

South Africa also has private colleges that add to the options for school leavers and Kagiso Trust – one of the county’s leading development agencies – has long recognised the importance of a range of choices for young people with various talents.

Education is one of the trust’s pillars, with the aim of scaling access to quality schooling for pupils to increase their postschool opportunities by promoting varied career pathways.

Central to this is the District Whole Schools Development Programme, which began in 2007 as the Beyers Naude Schools Development Programme at 10 schools in the Free State and embraced another 247 schools in the province in 2013 before expanding to Limpopo.

The programme focuses on teacher training, leadership development, curriculum support and infrastructure development.

ALSO READ: Suspect in court for shooting into crowd at Barberton college that left one dead

Its teacher development efforts emphasise technical and vocational skills alongside academics as career paths and in partnership with the Sasol Foundation, it hosts an annual conference for teachers of technical subjects.

After 10 years in the Free State’s Thabo Mofutsanyana district, where the programme was piloted, the trust exited – but the district continues to perform well with marked improvements in the quality of teaching and learning.

University is not necessarily advisable for many and South Africa’s need for skilled artisans means it’s probably not the best option for the economy, either.

It is encouraging that there are plans to increase the number of TVET colleges to improve their quality and relevance by aligning curricula more closely with industry needs.

For too long, TVET graduates have faced difficulties after being trained on outdated equipment, so moves to improve the colleges to meet market requirements are long overdue.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Blade Nzimande pleads for patience amid Nsfas fiasco, slams violent protests

It’s important to start realistic conversations with high school pupils and their parents about possible career paths.

Young people must be guided in a direction that resonates with their skills, interests and aptitudes and that aligns with job market realities.