Nasi iSpani: Premier Lesufi is ‘running from promises’ – DA’s Msimanga

DA's Msimanga accuses Gauteng premier Lesufi of evading unfeasible promises, disputes departmental letters' validity

The DA’s Solly Msimanga has accused re-elected Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi of “running away from promises that seem now to no longer be financially feasible” after he did not sign off on letters discontinuing the Nasi iSpani programme, as he stated on social media platform X.

On X, Lesufi said: “This letter was written without my consent or approval. The intentions are clear to undermine the authority of the seventh authority. This will not be allowed”.

But the DA does not believe he did not know because the letters were signed by the heads of departments, including Rufus Mmutlana from the department of education and Khululekile Mase of the department of agriculture, rural development and environment.

DA argues he knew

Msimanga said: “The heads of departments are accounting officers and must thus ensure they manage their departments’ finances prudently. It is hard to think he did not know about it, as the heads would probably have consulted with previous MECs about it, or the provincial director-general.”

In another X message, Lesufi said the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) green army and Gauteng traffic wardens were “going nowhere”, despite a letter dated 25 June saying: “This communique serves to remind you regarding the contractual agreement that came to an end on 31 May, 2024.”

The funds set aside for these programmes were said to be available for only a year.

Msimanga said: “EPWP programme beneficiaries may only be appointed for a year, then a new intake must take place.

“It is likely that the EPWP funds are exhausted or contracts are being terminated because of the one-year rule that prevents contracts from being extended.”

He said if these funds were, indeed, exhausted, the premier should not take funds earmarked for service delivery.

“The DA maintains that the provincial government must stick to the rules and legislation. We must ensure our budgets are used for service delivery.”

A second letter, from the department of education, states: “This memo serves to retract the communique by the department dated 12 June, 2024, where the end date of the Gauteng youth brigades programme was communicated as ending on 30 June, 2024.”

The letter further says the status of the programme would be communicated before 9 July, when schools opened.

Education department spokesperson Xolani Mkhwemte defended the department’s head issuing a letter not approved by the premier: “It was probably an error on his part. Hence he has now offered to provide new information by the said date. I would suggest we await the process to unfold.”

When asked where the funding would come from he said: “From the department. The budget always aligns with the political mandate.”