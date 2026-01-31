Limpopo needs better matric results in maths and science

Premier Phophi Ramathuba's target is for Limpopo to be among the top five best-performing provinces in 2026.

“Limpopo must produce more bachelor’s passes in gateway subjects such as mathematics and physical Science so that our Grade 12 pupils could find more jobs waiting for them in our municipalities, government and in the mining sector, soon after they graduate from tertiary levels.”

These were the words of the mayor in Fetakgomo Tubatse Local Municipality, Eddie ‘Shebeshebe’ Maila, during a lunch with the region’s top matric achievers.

The DA has also called on Limpopo’s basic education department to improve the enrolment of pupils in gateway subjects.

Limpopo’s poor results in maths and science

This comes after Limpopo recorded relatively poor results in mathematics and physical science during the 2025 matric exams.

Fetakgomo Tubatse is the second largest municipal council in Limpopo after Polokwane. The municipality is a cross-border town with many platinum-mining companies nearby. Maila said more schools in the region must produce good matric pass rates to enable graduates to be employed in the mines.

The DA in Limpopo also called for improvements in matric results in maths and science.

DA member of the provincial legislature, Jacques Smalle, said Limpopo had 41 748 Grade 12 pupils who wrote mathematics in 2025. 62.8% of them achieved 30% and above.

A total of 34 699 pupils wrote physical science, with 81.9% achieving 30% and above.

Although the DA congratulates the 100 973 Grade 12 pupils who sat for the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations and improved the provincial pass rate to 86.15%, Smalle said the party is worried.

He said there is concern that 42.6% of pupils in Limpopo managed to achieve bachelor passes, while 28.3% and 15.2% achieved diploma and higher certificate passes, respectively.

“It is also encouraging that five schools in the province have managed to achieve a 100% pass rate. But it is also a cause for concern that nine schools achieved less than a 40% pass rate,” he said.

Historical challenges

Smalle said the goal can be achieved only if the province deals with its historical challenges first.

“Issues such as staff shortages, poor school infrastructure and inappropriate sanitation must be addressed by the Limpopo Department of Education to ensure continued improvements.”

He also called for a shift to improve early childhood development, teacher support and strengthening curriculum delivery.