No ‘extra’ school holiday next week, warns education department

Parents and pupils have been urged to rely only on official communication from the DBE and schools
The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has dismissed claims circulating on social media that public schools will be closed for additional days next week, urging pupils and parents to be wary of misinformation.
This comes after a widely shared post suggested that schools would not reopen after the current long weekend, sparking confusion among pupils and parents across the country.
“Kindly note that according to the official 2026 Calendar for Public Schools, 28, 29 and 30 April are normal school days. Learners in public schools are expected to be at school as planned,” the DBE said.
“Don’t fall victim to fake news!” the department added.
Confusion after long weekend
The clarification follows the scheduled school break on Friday, 24 April 2026, which creates a long weekend for pupils. Schools are set to reopen on Tuesday, 28 April.
The second term, which began earlier this month, already includes a number of short breaks due to public holidays, contributing to the confusion.
Pupils returned to school on Wednesday, 8 April 2026, after the Easter break, which saw schools close on Friday, 27 March at the end of the first term.
The Easter period included Good Friday on 3 April, Easter Sunday on 5 April, and Family Day on Monday, 6 April, giving pupils a brief but important pause before the start of the new term.
School term continues as scheduled
Despite speculation online, the DBE stressed that there are no additional school holidays planned for next week beyond those already captured in the official calendar.
Pupils will attend classes from Tuesday, 28 April to Thursday, 30 April, before observing Workers’ Day on Friday, 1 May, which is a public holiday.
Parents and pupils have been urged to rely only on official communication from the DBE and schools to avoid disruptions to learning.
The second term will continue until 26 June 2026.
2026 school calendar
Here’s the 2026 school calendar to help parents stay ahead.
FIRST TERM:
- Schools start: 14 January 2026
- Schools close: 27 March 2026
- School holidays: 28 March to 7 April 2026
SECOND TERM:
- Schools start: 8 April 2026
- Schools close: 26 June 2026
- Public holidays: Freedom Day (27 April 2026), Workers’ Day (1 May 2026), Youth Day (16 June 2026)
- Special school holidays: 15 June 2026
- School holidays: 27 June to 20 July 2026
THIRD TERM:
- School start: 21 July 2026
- School closes: 23 September 2026
- Public holidays: National Women’s Day (9 and 10 August 2026)
- School holidays: 24 September to 5 October 2026
FOURTH TERM:
- School start: 6 October 2026
- School closes: 9 December 2026
- Public holidays: Day of Reconciliation (16 December 2026), Christmas Day (25 December 2026), Day of Goodwill (26 December 2026)
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