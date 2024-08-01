‘No one’s coming in or out’: Youth Brigade protesters vow as GDE explains job cuts

Gauteng Youth Brigade protestors have “locked down” the Department of Basic Education (DBE) in the province after 32 000 teaching assistants were this week left without a job.

This as the department said it had carried the cost of the programme for six months as it struggled for funding.

Despite Premier Panyaza Lesufi initially promising to extend Gauteng Youth Brigade (GYB) contracts to 2025, the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) notified beneficiaries in July that the programme would be coming to an end. It was extended by one month but ended on 31 July.

GDE spokesperson Steve Mabona told The Citizen the program was cut due to a lack of funding.

“All Gauteng Youth Brigades have been informed about the end of their contracts which was a short program and not a permanent job offer. It is important to note that we no longer receive any funding from the National Department of Basic Education (DBE), consequently, we have no option but to terminate the program,” said Mabona.

He claimed that government carried the cost of the programme for six months after allegedly not getting any funding from the National Department of Basic Education.

The GDE has maintained its stance that the contracts were part of a short-term program and did not constitute permanent job offers.

“The initiative, known as the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative (PYEI), was started by the Presidency as part of the Covid-19 relief to schools. It was funded by National Treasury and managed by the Department of Basic Education (DBE), among other departments, through Provincial Departments,” said Mabona in a statement on Thursday.

The department said it was their decision to extend the contracts for Gauteng beneficiaries despite the initial programme apparently ending in September 2023.

“The GDE decided to enter into new contracts with GYB candidates, who were still working in Gauteng public schools, for a period of six months (from February to July 2024).”

Mabona said that no promises were given that the contracts would be extended beyond July, this despite Lesufi publicly telling beneficiaries that it would run until at least next year.

Speaking at the Dobsonville Stadium, Lesufi told the beneficiaries that he was removing them from the list of the unemployed to that of the employed in Gauteng.

Lesufi asked the crowd if he should extend the program for six months and the crowd yelled “No!”, prompting the premier to promising a full year of employment.

“I am extending it forever until next year,” he said.

Youth Brigade demands permanent employment

Despite being informed that contracts would not be renewed, protesters demanded permanent employment.

Protesters set up camp at Sol Platjie House in Steuben Street, Tshwane, on Wednesday and remained there on Thursday, awaiting the arrival of Lesufi and Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube.

On Thursday, the secretary for the protestors Sihle Mzizi confirmed to The Citizen that they were still at Sol Platjie House, awaiting the arrival of Lesufi and Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube.

“We have locked down the place, nobody is going inside, nobody is coming outside,” he said.