Lesufi’s vote-buying ‘scam’ hits hiccup with jobs

Gauteng's job creation and security initiatives face criticism and setbacks, with unemployed teaching assistants planning protests.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi’s job creation and security initiatives – slated by some opposition parties as cynical vote buying for the ANC – are stuttering.

Yesterday, Lesufi confirmed that the province will be pulling most crime wardens, also known as amaPanyaza, off the streets for further training.

And, as the contracts for his lofty youth employment drive came to an end for 32 000 teaching assistants yesterday, an angry contingent of newly unemployed people are planning to set up a protest camp outside the Gauteng department of education’s office in Tshwane to mark their final day, vowing that they will prevent officials from entering the building.

The ball drops

Speaking during the department of community safety’s budget in the Gauteng legislature yesterday, Lesufi said the crime wardens will now be trained to become Gauteng traffic officers.

Lesufi also announced several new crime-fighting units in Gauteng, including an anti-land invasion unit and units that will protect Eskom and Rand Water infrastructure.

He added that over 1 000 military veterans will also play a role in crime-fighting activities in Gauteng.

The total budget for the department of community safety for 2024-2025 is R2.3 billion and it will no longer have an MEC as its head because it had been taken into the office of the premier, Lesufi said.

Meanwhile, the Nasi iSpani programme beneficiaries in the education sector will not leave their posts quietly. An angry contingent of teaching assistants will mark their final day by setting up a protest camp to demand permanent posts.

Their contracts were extended by one month to end-August as Lesufi waited to announce his executive following the 29 May elections.

The Gauteng department of education informed Gauteng Youth Brigade (GYB) members on 8 July that their contracts were to be extended for one month only.

In the department’s letter confirming the contracts would not be extended further, it said a similar recruitment programme could only happen again when “potential funders” were secured.

Protesters want their work to be recognised

Secretary for the GYB Sihle Mzizi said the posts should be made permanent.

A memorandum to be presented to the department says: “We have met and exceeded the expectations of our roles, demonstrating our value to the department”.

“Permanent appointments will recognise our contributions and provide stability, allowing us to focus on our work without uncertainty.”

Part of the concluding programme’s rules is that no member is allowed to continue studying while under Nasi iSpani employment.

In hoping to be made permanent, the protesters also want that clause removed, as well as the 18-35 age limit for eligibility

