North West schools battered by destructive winds as damage mounts

The North West Department of Education said roofs were damaged and mobile classrooms destroyed at schools across four districts.

More than 20 schools across the North West have been damaged by strong and destructive winds, piling further pressure on an education department already dealing with the aftermath of fires that destroyed three schools.

The North West Department of Education said roofs were damaged and mobile classrooms were destroyed at schools across four districts between Friday, 4 September and Saturday, 5 September.

The latest damage has forced the department to expand its emergency response as it works to restore teaching and learning at schools affected by the storms.

Damage reported across four districts

The Dr Kenneth Kaunda District recorded some of the most widespread damage, with Pudulogo Primary School in Ikageng, Maitemogelo Secondary School in Wolmaranstad, Noordwal Primary School in Orkney and Tshedimosetso Secondary School in Jouberton among those affected.

Other schools in the district include Toevlug Primary School in Ventersdorp, Sentlhaga Primary School in Wolmaranstad, Laerskool Saamtrek in Klerksdorp, Promosa Primary and Secondary School in Potchefstroom, Boitshoko Secondary School in Ikageng, Gatelapele Secondary School and Tigane Primary School in Tigane Township.

In the Ngaka Modiri Molema District, Thuto ke Matla Secondary School in Groot Marico, Setilo Secondary School in Mareetsane Village, Refentse Primary School and Serite Early Learning Centre in Ga-Khunwana Village were affected.

Bojanala District schools affected include SG Ntuane Primary School in Tlhatlhaganyane Village, Rantlaka Primary School in Phalane Village, Nonceba Primary School in Welverdiend near Madikwe and Motshabaesi Primary School in Obakeng Village near Madikwe.

The Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District also reported damage at Kokomeng Primary School, Walter Letsie Secondary School, Raditshipi Primary School, Thapama Secondary School, Choseng Secondary School and Reabetswe Secondary School.

Department races to assess damage

Education MEC Dr Desbo Mohono said the extent of the destruction was a major concern.

“We are deeply concerned and saddened by the damage caused by these destructive winds. This comes at a particularly difficult time for the Department, which is already responding to schools affected by recent fires,” Mohono said.

The MEC said the department’s immediate focus was to establish the extent of the damage.

“Our immediate priority is to assess the extent of the damage, ensure the safety of pupils and teachers, and put measures in place to minimise disruptions to teaching and learning,” she said.

The department will dispatch its infrastructure teams to the affected schools to assess the damage and determine what alternative measures can be implemented to keep teaching and learning going.

Damage could increase

The department warned that the number of affected schools could rise as principals arrive at their schools on Monday and report additional damage.

“We are working closely with relevant stakeholders and disaster management teams to respond to the affected schools and ensure that the necessary interventions are implemented as urgently as possible,” Mohono said.

The latest storm damage adds another challenge for the provincial education department, which is still dealing with the impact of fires at three schools.

“We understand the impact this situation has on our school communities, and we will continue doing everything within our means to support the affected schools,” she said.