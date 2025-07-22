Overcrowding and shortage of toilets: Here’s how many pupils share a classroom in Gauteng

According to the GDE, overcrowding is caused by a combination of infrastructure limitations and migration.

Gauteng classrooms are holding an average of 39 pupils each, and some schools are struggling to provide basic sanitation, highlighting a growing crisis in school infrastructure.

This was revealed by the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) during a briefing to the Select Committee on Education, Sciences and Creative Industries on Tuesday.

Class sizes push capacity limits

The GDE reported that the average class size in Gauteng is 39 pupils per classroom. Primary schools average 38, while secondary schools average 39 students.

“At a system level, when we determine the learner-educator ratio, we obtain an average of 30 pupils per teacher,” it said.

Learner–Educator Ratios (LERs) indicate the strain on teaching resources:

35:1 when calculated using only state-paid educators

In primary schools: 32:1 overall, 37:1 for state-paid

In secondary schools: 29:1 overall, 33:1 for state-paid

“[These figures] reflect the average class size in the system,” the department noted.

What’s driving the overcrowding?

“The influx of pupils from other provinces and countries, particularly in areas like Gauteng, adds to the overcrowding challenge,” the department explained.

New housing developments and the growth of informal settlements also increase pressure on nearby schools, often without matching investments in infrastructure or staff.

Overcrowding harms teaching and learning

The GDE cited international research showing that overcrowded classrooms affect educational outcomes.

Larger class sizes make it difficult for teachers to give pupils individual attention, leading to lower performance and weaker classroom discipline.

GDE also noted that meaningful teacher-student interaction becomes difficult and behavioural problems more common.

“Overcrowded classrooms can overwhelm both teachers and pupils,” the department stated.

To address overcrowding, the department is:

Building new schools in high-demand areas

Expanding existing schools by adding classrooms

Deploying mobile classrooms as a temporary measure

Funding school-led self-build projects

Redistributing learners to underutilised schools where possible

Too few toilets for too many pupils

The overcrowding crisis extends beyond classrooms.

At Lebogang Primary School, the GDE acknowledged a shortage of ablution blocks, caused by a growing pupil population and insufficient sanitation infrastructure.

“Schools have had to accommodate more learners than they were originally intended to through the provision of additional classrooms,” the department said.

“This has effectively resulted in more pupil numbers without the requisite number of ablution facilities.”

To address this, the GDE said it would seek additional funding during the mid-term budget adjustment period to launch a programme aimed at building sanitation facilities.

“Maintenance of ablution facilities has been prioritised in the current financial year.

“[This] programme is dedicated to building these facilities to restore the dignity of the students,” the department stated.

