Here we go again! Schools closed again in the Western Cape as storms descend on the province

All schools in the affected district are scheduled to reopen on Friday, with other schools in the seven education districts staying open.

The Garden Route District Municipality has announced that all schools located along the Eden and Central Karoo Districts in the Western Cape will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday, due to severe weather conditions that are expected to hit the province this week.

All schools in the affected district are scheduled to re-open on Friday.

Other schools in the seven education districts will remain open.

It follows the closure of schools in the area for several days last month, after devastating storms and flooding.

About 150 000 people were affected, and eleven lives were lost.

Western Cape Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC, Anton Bredell, said the Provincial Disaster Management Centre was briefed this week by the South African Weather Service (Saws) about a cut-off low-pressure system approaching the area.

Expected Severe Weather

Bad weather is expected to hit the Central Karoo and eastern parts of the Garden Route on Wednesday and Thursday.

“We are urging residents, businesses, farmers and municipalities to prepare for severe weather conditions expected across the province,” Bredell said.

The weather service warned of heavy rainfall, strong winds, very cold conditions, and rough seas.

Rainfall Conditions

During the two-day period, the municipalities of Bitou, Knysna and George can expect accumulated rainfall of up to 200mm. While in the Karoo, Beaufort West municipality can expect rainfall levels between 60mm and 80mm.

Bredell added that such significant rainfall on already saturated ground increases the risk of flooding in low-lying areas, informal settlements, roads, and river catchments.

“Given the recent rainfall across the province and already saturated catchment areas, there is an elevated risk of rising river levels, dam spillages, infrastructure damage and disruptions to essential services.”

“Rural and farming communities may become isolated if roads are flooded or damaged.”

“Along the coast, rough sea conditions and wave heights of up to five metres are expected, posing a risk to small vessels and coastal activities,” Bredell said.

Midweek Storm Preparation

According to the Western Cape Department, provincial and disaster management structures have been activated and are closely monitoring developments.

Emergency services remain on high alert; municipalities are implementing local readiness plans; humanitarian support partners have been mobilised; and health and rescue services stand ready to respond should the need arise.

Residents who live in the affected areas are encouraged to take precautionary measures before the storm arrives.

Farmers and rural communities are advised to prepare for possible isolation by ensuring sufficient supplies for people and livestock, securing equipment and infrastructure, and moving livestock away from flood-prone areas where necessary.

Precautions

All other government facilities and services will operate as normal, based on ongoing assessments of local conditions and risks. Any updates will be officially communicated.

“Please avoid crossing flooded roads, bridges and rivers, remain indoors where it is safe to do so, keep emergency contact numbers readily available, and follow instructions issued by local authorities and emergency services,” Bredell advised.