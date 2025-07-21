BREAKING: Ramaphosa fires Nobuhle Nkabane, appoints new education minister

Nkabane's firing follows months of controversy over the Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETA) board appointments.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has fired Higher Education Minister Nobuhle Nkabane from her post.

Nkabane axing comes a day before she was set to appear before Parliament’s higher education committee to explain the Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETA) board appointment process.

She came under fire after being embroiled in allegations of corruption and the illegal appointment of the Seta board, including accusations that she misled Parliament by providing false information about the procedure for appointing Seta chairs — a list dominated by ANC cadres — and about the composition of the panel that made the appointments.

New appointments

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the president appointed Buti Kgwaridi Manamela as Nkabane’s replacement on Tuesday.

Manamela previously served as the deputy minister for higher education.

“Mr. Manamela was, until this appointment, serving as Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, a role he held from the 6th administration. The appointment follows President Ramaphosa’s decision to remove Dr. Nobuhle Nkabane from her Ministerial role”.

Magwenya said Ramaphosa also appointed former KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) premier Dr Nomusa Dube-Ncube as Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training.

“Dr Dube’s long government leadership experience includes serving as MEC for Cooperative Government and Traditional Affairs and Premier of the Province of KwaZulu-Natal amongst other roles. Section 93 (b) empowers the president to appoint no more than two Deputy Ministers from outside the Assembly.

Nkabane reaction

Nobuhle thanked Ramaphosa for entrusting her with the responsibility of serving as Higher Education Minister.

“It has been a privilege to lead this important portfolio, and I am grateful to the sector and the people of South Africa for their support and for allowing me to serve in this capacity.

“I remain committed to the service of our people and the advancement of our country’s development,” Nkabane said.

Last month, the South African Students Congress (Sasco) also called for the immediate removal of Nkabane.

