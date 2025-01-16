Need wheels after matric? Three affordable used cars to consider

Suzuki Swift, Toyota Vitz and Renault Sandero all solid options for first-time buyers.

The Suzuki Swift ticks all the boxes for first-time car buyers. Picture: Suzuki

With the dust settling on this week’s announcement of the 2024 matric results, many school leavers will need a car as they enter the workforce or upon enrolling for tertiary education.

Parents play a key role in many first-time car buyers’ ultimate decision. Start-up and maintenance costs, fuel efficiency and safety are usually top priorities.

Young drivers themselves are often drawn to other “cooler” things. Features they rank highly are Bluetooth connectivity and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

ALSO READ: New Suzuki Swift prime example of why brand’s stock keep rising

According to AutoTrader’s latest data highlights there are plenty of pre-owned options which strike a balance between practicality and appeal.

“Balancing sensible requirements with the desires of young drivers can be challenging. But several compact, affordable vehicles strike the perfect balance,” says AutoTrader CEO George Mienie.

“Parents don’t need to break the bank to provide their kids with a safe, reliable hatchback that also offers features like air-conditioning and screen mirroring.”

Three of these models are the Suzuki Swift, Renault Sandero and Toyota Vitz. The Citizen Motoring looks at what these three has to offer and how much you can expect to pay for used models.

Suzuki Swift

According to AutoTrader’s sales data for the first 10 months of 2024, the Suzuki Swift was one of the most sought-after used cars around. The little hatch sold for an average price of R215 503 and featured averaged mileage of 25 121km.

Recently replaced by a new generation model, the third-generation Suzuki ticks many boxes. The most important being that its peppy 1.2-litre engine can get by on only 4.9 litres of petrol for every 100km.

All models feature central locking, air conditioning and electric windows. Top spec Suzuki Swift GLX variants also have a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a reverse camera, climate control and USB ports.

Toyota Vitz

The Toyota Vitz is big on value. The hatchback sold for an average price of R191 469 from January to October 2024. The average registration age of one year and average mileage 12 009km.

Base models are sparsely specced, but do offer safety feature sin the form of dual front airbags, stability control and ABS brakes.

XR models feature touchscreen infotainment systems with Bluetooth connectivity, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Toyota Vitz’s 1.0-litre mill is huge on fuel economy, only requiring 4.4 litres per 100km.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: All-new Suzuki Swift stays true to ‘fun to drive’ mantra

Renault Sandero

The discontinued Renault Sandero offers a more affordable option, albeit a bit older. It sold for an average price of R134 627 with an average registration age of seven years. The average mileage was 91 940km.

Renault claimed the Sandero’s 0.9-litre engine will only sip 5.2 litres per 100km.

Standard safety features include ABS with EBD, electronic stability control and at two airbags. Models with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also available at a premium.