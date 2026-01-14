‘Scared but excited’: Back to school 2026 sees Grade 8 pupils, parents feeling mixed emotions

For many Grade 8 pupils, the transition brought mixed emotions.

South African public schools reopened on Wednesday, 14 January 2026, marking the start of the new academic year, with Grade 8 pupils across the country stepping into high school for the first time.

At Rust-Ter-Vaal Secondary School in Vereeniging, emotions ranged from excitement and pride to anxiety and cautious hope as parents accompanied their children on their first day.

‘This new school is better’ – pupils step into high school

“I’m a little bit scared and excited too,” said Thandazwa Buthelezi.

“I’m scared because I don’t even know the school, and I don’t have friends yet. But I’m excited because I finally made it to Grade 8.”

Thabang Molete said the move to a new school environment made him optimistic about the year ahead.

“I feel happy, serious. I am happy because I’m starting Grade 8 at a new school,” he said. “My old school used containers, and it was very hot sometimes. This new school is better, and there’s room. That’s why I’m happy.”

Molete also expressed gratitude for improved infrastructure, adding: “I just want to say thank you to the government and the principal for what they’ve done.”

Vutomi Nkuna said starting high school came with opportunities to make new friends and explore extracurricular activities.

“I’m happy to go through Grade 8 at this school because the school really looks nice,” Nkuna said. “I can’t wait for the netball courts because I really love netball. My favourite subjects are Afrikaans and English, and my goal is to get distinctions in Grade 12.”

‘I’m very excited’

Junior Motaung echoed the excitement.

“I’m very excited because they gave us a new school. That’s cool, and I’m excited to do my subjects too,” he said.

Parents are hopeful, anxious and determined. Parents standing outside classrooms shared pride in their children’s progress, while also voicing practical concerns.

“I am happy and very proud of her for passing and doing well at school,” said Lerato Lebitso. “I prepared well and made sure my child had everything they needed. I wish success upon my child, and I want to see them become what they want to be in life.”

‘I am scared on his behalf’

Mpho Mojwetsi said the online registration process went smoothly, but some uncertainty remained.

“I am happy, and I hope that this school will make my child comfortable and make Sedibeng proud,” she said.

“I did not face challenges registering online, but I still haven’t received the SMS they said we would get.”

For Mantoa Tsotetsi, education remained central despite logistical delays.

“I am happy that my child is growing and has come to the next grade,” she said. “You are nothing without education. We are yet to buy stationery because the school hasn’t told us what’s needed.”

Dieketseng Twala admitted to feeling anxious.

“I am scared on his behalf. I want to be with him in there,” she said. “But he’s not a shy boy, so I reminded him why he is here and what he came here for.”

