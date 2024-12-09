School placement for 2025: More than 19 000 applications rejected

'The Online Admissions Application System will open for Late Applications from 11 December 2024.'

124 Grade 1 and Grade 8 learners have not been placed for the 2025 academic year in Gauteng and that number could balloon due to incomplete applications.

During a media briefing on Monday, the Gauteng Department of Education said it received 344 890 online admissions applications for Grades 1 and Grade 8.

Of these, 325 858 students were placed and 19 032 applications were incomplete.

The total capacity of Grade 8 placements in Gauteng was 204 286. The department received 179 105 applications and 168 452 students were placed across schools in the province.

Furthermore, the Grade 1 total capacity was 223 439. 165 785 applications were received and 157 406 of these were complete. All successful applicants were placed in schools.

Late Applications

Parents who were not able to complete their applications are encouraged to do so from this week.

“The Online Admissions Application System will open for Late Applications from 11 December 2024 to 30 January 2025 to allow parents to select a school with available space.

“Only one school may be selected for placement. Placement at the selected school is final,” the department added.

Additionally, it said outstanding documents may be submitted to selected schools when schools reopen in January.

124 rejected learners

According to the department, the 124 learners not placed were from the Kempton Park area, east of Johannesburg.

According to the department, these were rejected because they did not have the required documents, including proof of home address.

“The department can’t offer placement to such applicants as the authenticity of the applications is necessary for placement,” it said.

Overcrowding: Satellite schools

Overcrowding is a massive issue in Gauteng schools, with high pupil-to-teacher ratios in many classrooms.

To alleviate these, the department will install approximately 625 mobile units to create satellite schools in high-pressure areas with available land space. These include Lawley, Theresa Park, Eastvale, and Naturena.

Table: Gauteng Department of Education

Satellite schools will form part of 30 schools to be erected over the next three years.

