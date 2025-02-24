‘I will get you arrested, and I will put you in jail’ — Education MEC Chiloane’s stern warning to politicians

Education MEC Matome Chiloane vows arrests for those blocking schools. He says learning spaces must remain free from political interference.

Gauteng MEC for education, Matome Chiloane, has issued a stern warning to political parties, stating that any individual attempting to disrupt learning and teaching in schools will face arrest.

His remarks came during the School Safety Imbizo held on Saturday at Hoër Tegniese Skool N Diederichs in Krugersdorp, where he addressed key stakeholders, parents, and educators.

‘I will get you arrested’

The MEC’s comments come after a recent incident in Hammanskraal, in which politicians were captured in a viral video stating that a school would remain closed until certain grievances were addressed.

Speaking about the video, Chiloane condemned the politicians’ actions, asserting that no one has the right to interfere with education.

“I will get you arrested, and I will put you in jail. I don’t care if you are my colleague,” said the MEC on Saturday.

“You have no right to stop schools from functioning. If you interfere and disrupt learning, the law is clear: you will be arrested.”

Chiloane emphasised that education spaces must remain free from political interference and urged politicians to address their concerns through appropriate channels.

“If you want to do politics, do it in the right space, not in schools. Schools are centres of learning and development,” he stated.

‘Reckless behaviour not accepted’

The MEC also called for greater community involvement in supporting schools rather than obstructing their operations.

“If you want to contribute, bring tuition support, computers, shoes, uniforms, or money. But reckless behaviour will not be accepted,” he added.

The imbizo also highlighted school safety measures, with the South African Police Service provincial head for visible policing in Gauteng, Brigadier Mark Joseph, stressing that law enforcement should maintain a presence without intimidating learners.

Additionally, Mogale City Executive Mayor Lucky Godfrey Sele underscored the role of community leadership in enhancing school environments.

Chiloane concluded by instructing law enforcement to take immediate action against disruptions.

“Once we find political parties causing disruptions, there should be enough handcuffs to arrest them,” he said.

