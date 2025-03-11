Attention, all parents! Grade R, 1 and 8 admissions now open for Western Cape schools

Parents in the Western Cape are urged to apply for Grade R, 1, and 8 school admissions for 2026 as the application window opens.

Parents can now apply for 2026 Grade R, 1 and 8 admissions to Western Cape schools. Picture: iStock

Believe it or not, it’s already that time of the year for parents to get their ducks in a row and apply for Grade R, 1, and 8 school admissions for 2026.

The window for on-time applications at prospective Western Cape schools for your child opens on Tuesday, 11 March 2025, and will remain open until 15 April 2025.

Application window opens for 2026 Western Cape school admissions

The announcement, made by Western Cape Education Department (WCED) MEC David Maynier, highlights the importance of timely applications to ensure that pupils secure their desired placements in schools across the province.

“We are encouraging all parents to apply for a space for their child as soon as the window opens. Ensuring your child has a place in school is paramount for their future,” Maynier urged.

Online applications only

To make the process smoother for parents, applications must be submitted online.

This means that parents must scan and upload the necessary documents to the admissions system. The system has been designed to be zero-rated for data to ensure that internet costs do not become a barrier for low-income families.

“The convenience of our online system means that parents will not need to submit certified hard copies of the required documentation at the time of application. Instead, these documents will only need to be verified at the school once a placement offer has been accepted,” Maynier explained.

Parents will be required to submit the following certified supporting documents:

Identification – any one of the following can be submitted:

Identity document (ID) or birth certificate of the pupil;

Foreign pupils: a passport or a copy of the parent’s refugee or asylum seeker permit on which the pupil’s name should appear;

If the pupil has foreign parents but was born in South Africa, a handwritten birth certificate (DHA 19 form) is required.

If the pupil was not born in South Africa, a passport or a refugee or asylum seeker permit was issued in the pupil’s name.

An immunisation card or Road to Health chart is applicable to pre-primary and primary schools only. Latest official school report or academic report. Proof of residence, such as a rates account, lease agreement, or an affidavit made at a police station confirming residence, is required.

If any of these documents are unavailable, parents can submit a police affidavit indicating this in place of the missing document.

Where to apply

The admissions system, as well as background information and step-by-step guides on how to apply, are available HERE.

