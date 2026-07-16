Second semester starts next week: Here’s why some students still haven’t been registered

Nsfas had not yet committed to funding students who need to register for the second semester despite classes starting next week

The second semester starts at several institutions of higher learning next week, but some students are still waiting for Nsfas approval to register.

The concerns emerged after Deputy Higher Education and Training Minister Yusuf Cassim met with Nsfas Administrator Professor Hlengani Mathebula and senior officials in Cape Town this week to discuss complaints, including delayed allowances, registration challenges, and appeals.

Second semester uncertainty

Speaking at the national Press Club this week, Cassim said he was alarmed that Nsfas had not yet committed to funding students who need to register for the second semester.

“The Nsfas administrator indicated that, due to the funding deficit facing the institution, they are in the process of finalising their funding submission to the ministry.”

Cassim expressed his dissatisfaction with the delay and said he would follow up to ensure the process moves ahead without further setbacks.

Thousands still affected by funding investigations

The meeting also focused on lengthy delays in GAP investigations, which verify students’ registration, enrolment, accommodation, and academic eligibility before funding is approved.

Cassim noted the delays, saying it is unfortunate that affected students have to wait for months without assistance.

“It is unacceptable for students to have to wait up to five months for their GAP investigations to be completed,” he said.

Nsfas said it was still waiting for academic data from institutions for 4 138 students whose GAP investigations remain incomplete.

The scheme said it had already completed 2 361 GAP investigations, restoring funding to those students from a pool of more than 10 000 cases.

“1 515 Unisa GAP cases will be finalised by Friday, [and] over 400 Nelson Mandela University students who are on the Extend Programmes will be addressed urgently, already receiving assistance with their GAP cases.”

Delays extend beyond registrations

Cassim also questioned the timing of Nsfas allowance payments.

“Nsfas transfers funds about a week after the start of each month. This leaves institutions with limited time to process payments to students,” he added.

He specifically appealed for changes to Unisa’s payment schedule for the R316 personal care allowance to ensure students receive it on time.

According to the ministry, Nsfas acknowledged the concern and said it would investigate the matter and provide feedback.