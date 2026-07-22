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University of Venda turmoil prompts call for unbiased investigation

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By Eric Mthobeli Naki

Political Editor

2 minute read

22 July 2026

06:30 am

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University of Venda turmoil prompts call for unbiased investigation

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The SA Union of Students (Saus), an umbrella body of higher education student associations, has called for the envisaged independent assessor to be appointed to investigate governance problems at the University of Venda.

Saus was reacting to the announcement yesterday by Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela that he would appoint an independent assessor following the precautionary suspension of the university’s vice-chancellor and principal, Prof Bernard Nthambeleni, and chief operating officer, Botwe Kraziya, amid allegations of corruption against them.

The university was thrown into turmoil after threats of litigation by the concerned parties.

Governance problems at University of Venda

On Monday, university council chair Rudzani Mushweu said a meeting on 16 July decided to place Nthambeleni and Kraziya on precautionary suspension “pending finalisation of an independent forensic investigation” into an anonymous letter alleging corruption.

After the matter was not resolved internally, the minister decided to intervene and will appoint an independent assessor to investigate the issue.

Saus said: “It is imperative the independent assessor approaches this responsibility with absolute impartiality, professional integrity and a commitment to evidence-based findings.”

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Department of Higher Education and Training Investigation university

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