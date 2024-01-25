South Africa’s schools ‘lag in digital use’ – study

South African schools lag in ICT integration despite investment, study finds, recommending budget increases, training, and incentives.

Although most schools in Africa have embraced the use of information and communication technology (ICT), only 60% use the available ICT as a main method of curriculum, with South Africa among countries lagging behind, This is despite an intensive ICT investment by the government, the world conference on qualitative research was told yesterday.

Addressing the three-day conference ending in Boksburg today on the ICT integration framework to enhance teaching and learning in schools, professors Mfanelo Ntsobi and Blonde Nyamkure maintained:

• There has been limited use, adoption and integration of ICT in education systems of developing countries;

• Despite there being computers in most schools in Africa, less than 60% of these schools use the available ICT as a main method of curriculum delivery to improve pupil outcomes; and

• Although South Africa, Mauritius, Nigeria and Tanzania have good ICT infrastructure, the countries suffered from a slow pace of adoption and integration of ICT in education.

Among far-reaching recommendations, the Ntsobi-Nyamkure study implored the department of basic education to speed up the implementation of the new ICT integration framework “to improve ICT integration in the classroom”.

“Realistic budgets should be made available for ICT roll-out, with professional development prioritised,” the study recommendations said.

“Change management should be introduced early in the roll-out and there should be incentives for the use of ICT.” Performance monitoring should be factored, with online assessments “formalised to achieve maximum value”.

With school infrastructure targeted by criminals, the study also recommended “appropriate security of ICT infrastructure and mobile device management”.

“Strengthen and institutionalise on-site support – technical and curriculum support, introducing generators, increasing security and ICT device tracking.”

In gathering information, the academics applied qualitative research, which included 232 semi-structured interviews – 50 pupils per school, one principal, a deputy principal, two heads of department, two ICT coordinators and two school governing members.

This was complemented by quantitative questionnaires: 232 participants from four Gauteng schools.

The study found factors influencing ICT integration in the classroom included: v Fee-paying and non-fee-paying schools were integrated at different levels, due to the nature and quality of ICT skills levels, ICT infrastructure and on-site training received from the department of education;

• Elderly teachers have low requisite ICT skills, with most still resisting ICT training and the integration drive in the classroom;

• Dissimilarity between male and female teachers;

• Teachers perceived use of ICT as “increased workload”; and

• Highly qualified teachers were willing to use ICT, with young teachers having adopted and successfully implemented the ICT integration drive.

“There was positive reaction of teachers towards use of ICT and skills training among young teachers, with 35% having improved teaching and learning, 32% finding it easy to execute work and 33% finding ICT good for personal development and knowledge acquisition.

“There was a negative reaction of teachers towards ICT training and utilisation was among elderly teachers: 28.5% seeing ICT training as loss of work time, 23.5% functionality wholly dependent on power supply and 8.5% computer skills like typing.”

Ntsobi and Nyamkure pointed out: “To a great extent, the study noted that ICT integration in the classroom is very important to transform the South African education system – thereby improving pupil outcomes and contributing to national skills of the 21st century – needed for economic growth and development within the global ICT economy.”