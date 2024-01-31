Stellenbosch pledges to probe ‘house of horror’

Responding to the 'house of horrors' viral punishment room, Stellenbosch addressed its staff and students, assuring them that the matter is being dealt with.

Stellenbosch University (SU)’s history of discrimination and racism has come under the spotlight once more, with recent revelations the prestigious University was ‘unknowingly’ harbouring a “punishment room”.

Regardless of the allegations about knowledge of the two rooms since March 2020, the university has denied having any involvement and pledged to investigate. The university informed its staff and students that investigations were underway regarding the rooms, but, classes would still go on as normal.

Images of the punishment room went viral on social media, which has been dubbed the “house of horrors”.

Creepy findings

News24 published photos taken inside the two rooms of Wilgenhof male residence. The pictures are disturbing to say the least, containing male sexual assault, harmful speech, and weird drawings.

One of the rooms is believed to have been set aside to archive all activities that took place in the other room.

“The first room can be described as a ritualistic /discipline room. The other room consisted of “very meticulously organised records of what went on in that room”, according to News24.

‘Wilgenhof residence deeply distressing’

However, responding to the “house of horrors”, after the issue went viral, Stellenbosch Vice-Chancellor Professor Wim de Villiers on Tuesday addressed the matter in his welcome letter to staff and students, assuring them that the issue was being dealt with.

“The panel will provide the Rectorate with recommendations on the appropriate further handling of this matter.

“We are expecting the report by the end of February. Without pre-empting the findings of the panel, we will deal with this matter with the seriousness that it deserves,” said Wim de Villiers.

The university confiscated the contents found in the men’s residence.

“These items have been removed and secured and a panel has been appointed to fully assess the items,” said Wim de Villiers.

Furthermore, the Rector said the university was continuously working towards making the school inclusive to all its stakeholders. Additionally, they do not condone this behaviour.

“It is in this context that the contents found recently by SU staff in two rooms of our Wilgenhof residence are deeply distressing,” Wim de Villiers said.

Clean slate

The university has now committed to welcoming new students, staff and returning students in a non-hostile environment. They said the institution had put the following measures to ensure the success of keeping their students safe.

“The rooms in question have been repurposed for its original use. The residence welcoming programme is fully aligned with our values and acceptable practices of community building and fostering of camaraderie.

“Additional 24-hour monitoring will be implemented to ensure that the residence remains aligned with these values and acceptable practices,” Wim de Villiers said.