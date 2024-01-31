I’m baffled by the sect society, including CBP patients and the Wilgenhof cult

Cult. That is the only word that comes into my mind each time I hear or witness it. It just baffles me how this sect still exists in our society. Ours is a society that is constantly trying to be inclusive and free of being judged. I am, of course, referring to those who suffer from CBP, also known as compulsive backwards parking. ALSO READ: Student treated for burns as Stellenbosch University res fire contained They are a special fraternity whose bond revolves around identifying a parking spot that can easily be driven into forwards, but willingly choose to reverse…

Cult. That is the only word that comes into my mind each time I hear or witness it. It just baffles me how this sect still exists in our society.

Ours is a society that is constantly trying to be inclusive and free of being judged. I am, of course, referring to those who suffer from CBP, also known as compulsive backwards parking.

ALSO READ: Student treated for burns as Stellenbosch University res fire contained

They are a special fraternity whose bond revolves around identifying a parking spot that can easily be driven into forwards, but willingly choose to reverse into it.

They are a strange bunch as they seem to get a rush at the thought of others stopping dead in their tracks to watch them back up into a parking bay.

This brotherhood swears never, ever to drive forwards into a parking spot, even if it is quite obvious for onlookers to see that it would have been much easier to drive forwards.

This faction is convinced that it is safer to reverse into a spot so that you can drive out facing forwards, while the rest of the secular world simply drives in forwards and does not care about reversing out, as that is a problem for much later.

Those who suffer from chronic CBP also have an air of arrogance about them, as they seem to think they showcase superior driving skills, just because their vehicles end up facing a different direction.

ALSO READ: 18-year-old arrested for murder of another teen

It is also reported that they have a rush of endorphins just by seeing reverse lights being switched on by their fellow community members.

Just as baffling is another sect that seems to have been active at Stellenbosch University’s Wilgenhof residence for years.

Social media is buzzing with photos taken of two hidden rooms that were allegedly used to punish male students who had been sentenced by the residence’s informal disciplinary committee.

Videos and photos circulating on social media show the rooms were painted in black, with a number of disturbing characters sketched on them.

ALSO READ: Allegations of underage drinking, assault and murder rock Pretoria party hub

Some of the drawings include three characters dressed in hoods, photos of naked men facing a wall and indemnity forms signed last year giving permission for cruel, bootcamp-like activities at the residence.

The most intriguing thing about both CBP patients and the Wilgenhof cult is just how baffled people are about them.

No-one seems to know exactly how they feel about them?

Do you want to be part of the exclusive secret society and be perceived as advanced, or do you truly hate everything they stand for?