Tablets, talent, and tech: Ministers fire up Glenvista’s digital future

Glenvista pupils showcased their digital literacy by using the tablets to access educational apps and online learning resources.

In a major step towards bridging the digital divide in basic education, Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube and Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Solly Malatsi on Thursday handed over smart tablets to pupils at Glenvista Primary School in Johannesburg.

The initiative, made possible through private sector partnerships, forms part of the government’s broader digital inclusion campaign aimed at equipping schools with the tools necessary to thrive in a technology-driven world.

Gwarube hailed the handover as more than a symbolic gesture, calling the smart tablets “tools of empowerment” that would expand learning opportunities far beyond the classroom.

“These smart tablets are more than just devices. They open a world of learning opportunities, from literacy and numeracy apps to coding platforms and digital libraries.

“We want our pupils to be creators, problem-solvers and innovators. This is the future we are building,” she said.

Gwarube also emphasised the need for ongoing collaboration between the government and the private sector to fast-track digital transformation in South African schools.

“The future of basic education lies in our ability to prepare children for a world that is changing at lightning speed,” she said.

“But we cannot do this alone. We need strong partners from across society to help us bridge the resource gap.”

Expanding connectivity and inclusion

In addition, Malatsi underlined his department’s commitment to ensuring that no child or school is left behind in the digital age.

“These tablets and the broader connectivity interventions reflect how we are using partnerships to fill gaps that the government cannot always meet on its own,” Malatsi said.

“Today is a powerful example of what is possible when we work together. We are not just connecting schools; we are connecting dreams to opportunity.”

Malatsi also announced that further tablet handovers will take place in the Free State, Western Cape and Eastern Cape as part of efforts to expand the programme nationally.

Pupils take centre stage

During the event, Glenvista pupils showcased their digital literacy by demonstrating how they use the tablets to access educational apps and online learning resources.

They also quizzed the ministers in a brief Q&A on safe digital use and responsible online behaviour.

The ministers commended the school’s leadership and teachers for embracing technology and encouraging innovation in the classroom.

Call for more partnerships

Both ministers reaffirmed that public-private partnerships were essential to sustaining digital progress in education, especially amid tight public finances.

“We have the tools. We have the talent. What we need now is alignment and scale — and that’s what this partnership shows we can achieve,” said Malatsi.

Gwarube said: “The government of national unity is united in purpose when it comes to investing in the future of our pupils. We call on more businesses to join us in creating a truly connected and digitally empowered education system.”

