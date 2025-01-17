‘Turning SA into a construction site’: Public Works bursary recipients required to get government jobs

Public Works awards 63 bursaries to aspiring engineers, architects, and electricians with a two-year work requirement.

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) has awarded bursaries to students who will all be required to work for the department after completing their studies.

Minister Dean Macpherson, alongside MEC Matome Chiloane and Jacob Mamabolo on Friday awarded 63 bursaries to students across the country.

According to the ministry, the recipients are set to become qualified engineers, quantity surveyors, architects and electricians.

Policy changes

Speaking at the award ceremony, Macpherson said the bursary policy changes will no longer allow bursary holders to move abroad after completing their studies.

“Recipients will now be required to work for the department or one of its entities for a period of two years,” he added.

The policy shift is set to help the department develop and retain skilled professionals, strengthening its institutional capacity to deliver on its mandate.

“Our bursary policy prioritises students from Quintiles 1 to 3 schools, focusing on supporting underprivileged communities,” Macpherson explained.

‘Turning SA into a construction site’

The ministry said it will continue to refine its selection methods to ensure its plan accurately represents the country’s diversity and potential.

“At the core of our work is a shared vision: turning South Africa into a construction site,” it said.

Macpherson added that the vision is far beyond building and infrastructure, it is about creating opportunities, improving lives and building a nation.

“However, delivering on this vision requires more than funding or plans. It requires skilled professionals equipped to address the challenges of the built environment. That is where our bursary recipients come in,” he said.

Inclusion of more schools

In addition, the minister explained that most of the recipients come from schools with strong mathematics and physics programmes mentored by the department’s school programme over the years.

“While these schools were identified prior to my appointment, I am pleased to announce that I have expanded the reach of this bursary programme to include more schools, ensuring every South African with an interest in studying in the built environment can access this opportunity.”

DPWI has forged successful partnerships with schools, universities, SETAs, and professional bodies to drive the success of the Bursary Scheme.

“Let us continue to invest in education, infrastructure, and the future of this great nation. Let us build South Africa together,” Macpherson concluded.

