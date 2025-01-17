Navigating tech careers after matric as demand surges in SA

The SA technology sector is undergoing an extraordinary transformation, marked by a surging demand for new talent.

Now that matrics have their results and some have yet to decide on a future career, the technology sector may be a lucrative path for those who want to be the next tech mogul.

While aiming to be the next Steve Jobs, Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos may be on the horizon, the tech industry is evolving rapidly, especially with the proliferation of mobile phone technology and now artificial intelligence (AI).

Tech companies like Google, Microsoft, Samsung and Huawei — among others — have invested heavily in education and business to foster the demands of the tech industry.

SA tech sector

Some tech companies have also invested in academies to educate people with technical knowledge and equip them with the necessary skills to work for companies or become self-employed – propelling them to entrepreneurship.

According to online learning platform Zaio, the South African technology sector is undergoing an extraordinary transformation, marked by a surging demand for skilled professionals across diverse industries.

For the new matric cohort, this dynamic shift offers a rare opportunity to enter a rapidly growing field that is increasingly placing value on hands-on experience over traditional academic qualifications.

Demand for tech skills

South Africa, like many countries, is facing a significant shortage of tech talent.

As companies across various industries continue to integrate technology into their operations, the need for skilled professionals has skyrocketed.

“Yet, the supply of qualified individuals has lagged behind, creating a unique opportunity for matriculants to step into this gap,” Zaio said.

Success in the tech industry often requires more than just technical expertise. Practical knowledge and soft skills are increasingly recognised as essential for career progression.

With the right online courses, matriculants can access several entry-level positions in the tech industry, including fields such as Software Development, Cybersecurity and Data Sciences.

Misconceptions

While many young people believe that tech careers offer quick, easy money or complete independence, the industry demands hard work, self-management, and consistent motivation.

Success stems from a commitment to continuous learning and a genuine interest in the field. Understanding what motivates individuals can aid in choosing the right specialisation.

Bright future in tech

The South African tech industry offers unmatched opportunities for matriculants to build fulfilling careers. By prioritising practical skills, selecting the right online courses and remaining adaptable, young South Africans can excel in this dynamic sector.

