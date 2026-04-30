SA cemented as Africa’s number one aviation hub after ICAO safety milestone

The achievement 'reinforces confidence in SA's aviation system' among international partners, airlines, investors and the travelling public.

South Africa has cemented its status as Africa’s leading aviation hub, scoring a preliminary 95.12% in a rigorous safety audit by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a United Nations specialised agency on aviation.

The result, delivered through ICAO’s Coordinated Validation Mission, places the country in the global top ten and number one on the continent – a milestone that reinforces international confidence in South Africa’s aviation oversight and its ability to meet world‑class standards.

Audit

The on-site follow-up activity, known as the ICAO Coordinated Validation Mission (ICVM), is conducted by independent ICAO experts to assess a state’s progress since its previous safety audit.

In South Africa’s case, the last full scope audit was conducted in 2023, resulting in a 91.23% rating.

Milestone

South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) spokesperson Sisa Majola said the final detailed report is expected from ICAO over the next 90 days.

“This outcome is a huge milestone for the country and the Continent as it has placed South Africa in the top ten best performing countries and number one in the Continent.”

The follow-up audit is conducted in line with the prescribed ICAO requirements of an effective oversight system.

SA Aviation

Majola added that this achievement “reinforces confidence in South Africa’s aviation system” among international partners, airlines, investors and the travelling public.

“A high rating signals that the country’s regulatory oversight meets global best practice, supporting continued international connectivity, market access and the sustainable growth of the aviation sector.

“It also strengthens South Africa’s position as a leading aviation hub on the continent. A strong safety oversight system remains a key enabler of socio-economic growth, supporting trade, tourism, cultural exchanges and job creation,” Majola said.

Proud achievement

Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy welcomed the positive audit.

“We are very proud of this achievement for South Africa. It reflects the strength of the systems we have in place and the collective effort to ensure the safety of our skies. I would like to thank the South African Civil Aviation Authority for leading this mission and for the thorough preparations ahead of this audit.

“I also commend the industry that stood side by side with the Regulator as ICAO sought to confirm the effectiveness of the oversight system at the implementation level,” Creecy said,

Leadership

The SACAA’s Director of Civil Aviation, Poppy Khoza, said the achievement would not have been possible without the leadership and support of Creecy, the SACAA Board and the commitment of the entire aviation industry to regulatory compliance and continuous improvement.

“We thank all aviation entities and operators that participated in the audit. This remarkable outcome is further testament to the zero fatal accident rate in the commercial airline sector, which South Africa has enjoyed for over four decades.”

SA re-election

In September 2025, South Africa was re-elected to the ICAO Governing Council, with Creecy calling it a strong endorsement of the country’s leadership in global aviation.

South Africa was re-elected in Part II of the General Council, which is a category where member States receive higher representation at global forums that deal with civil aviation.