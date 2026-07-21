Manamela moves to appoint independent assessor at University of Venda amid governance crisis

Manamela says the ongoing instability threatens the university's core functions.

Higher education minister Buti Manamela revealed on Monday that he notified the University of Venda Council of his intention to appoint an independent assessor to investigate the institution.

This action follows months of unresolved allegations against the vice-chancellor and principal and escalating governance instability at the institution.

Minister met university leadership over anonymous allegations

Manamela met with the University of Venda’s executive management and council on 5 June 2026 to discuss allegations contained in anonymous letters directed at the vice-chancellor and the chief operating officer.

According to the Department of Higher Education and Training, the allegations had strained relations within the university and led to threats of suspension and subsequent litigation.

“The meeting with the minister was convened to discuss these developments and the broader governance challenges arising from the allegations,” the ministry said.

It added that the meeting ended with an agreement that the matters would be dealt with through the university’s own governance structures rather than through the courts, with the council expected to update the minister on the progress made.

Matters escalated instead of being resolved

The ministry said the situation had not improved since the June meeting and had, in fact, worsened.

Recent developments, including reports of the precautionary suspension of both the vice-chancellor and principal and the chief operations officer, had raised fresh concerns about governance, leadership and institutional stability at the university.

“Regrettably, the matters have not been resolved and have instead escalated,” the ministry said.

Manamela, responding to the deterioration, said the ongoing instability threatened the university’s core functions.

Minister invokes legal powers to appoint assessor

Citing the seriousness of the situation, Manamela invoked section 44(1) of the Higher Education Act to notify the council of his intention to appoint an independent assessor, a step aimed at preventing further deterioration in the university’s governance.

“Should the independent assessor be appointed, they will investigate, among other things, the various allegations levelled against the Vice-Chancellor and Principal, the current state of governance at the University as well as the functioning and effectiveness of the University’s governance and executive management structures,” said the ministry.

In line with the Higher Education Act, the university council has 14 days to make representations to the minister regarding the planned appointment.

Manamela calls for calm as legal process unfolds

Manamela appealed to the media and the public to let the statutory process run its course without interference or speculation.

The ministry described the appointment of an independent assessor as a legislated mechanism designed to establish the facts and produce recommendations that would help the university restore stability and strengthen its governance.

Furthermore, it reaffirmed Manamela’s commitment to protecting the academic project at the University of Venda.

“The Department of Higher Education and Training will continue to support the institution to ensure that its core academic and administrative functions continue without disruption during this process,” the ministry said.

It added assurances for students, staff and other stakeholders that normal operations would be safeguarded throughout the process.