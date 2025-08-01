Vosloorus school assault sparks protest and suspensions

A Grade 8 pupil’s assault led to suspensions, protests and disrupted classes across Vosloorus. GDE calls for a return to normality.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) urges pupils in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, to return to school after disruptions and instability following a pupil-on-pupil assault incident that left a boy hospitalised.

A Grade 8 boy from Thuto-Lesedi Secondary School was allegedly assaulted by fellow pupils on Wednesday, resulting in his hospitalisation.

Grade 8 boy allegedly assaulted by 4 classmates

The GDE said it received information indicating that a group of about four classmates allegedly assaulted the boy.

“The three recently identified alleged perpetrators of the assault have been suspended from school with immediate effect, pending the outcome of a disciplinary process,” department spokesperson Steve Mabona said on Friday.

“They will join a fourth previously identified perpetrator who had already been placed on suspension.”

Mabona said this is the standard procedure in cases of pupil misconduct of this nature.

The department also noted allegations that parents had raised bullying complaints in the past, but the school failed to act on them.

“The principal of Thuto-Lesedi Secondary School has been temporarily transferred to the District Office, pending the outcome of an internal investigation,” Mabona said.

Police investigating

The police are investigating circumstances surrounding this matter.

Following the incident, pupils from about four schools in the area protested at Thuto-Lesedi Secondary School. This resulted in a disruption of teaching and learning across the affected schools.

A video of the protest shows a group of pupils pulling at a fence aggressively on both sides until it breaks and falls. In the video, uniformed pupils can be heard cheering before they enter the premises.

Watch the video here:

The assault of a grade 8 pupil, allegedly by a gang at Thuto Lesedi Secondary School, has sparked learner demonstrations in Vosloorus, affecting teaching and learning. The demonstrations have disrupted classes and led to the destruction of the palisade fence. pic.twitter.com/Bwmc1aWfRg August 1, 2025

In response, the GDE deployed officials to engage learners and parents.

“The GDE is also working closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of all learners and staff and to maintain order at all affected institutions,” Mabona said.

Pupils urged to return to school on Monday

The department has urged all pupils to return to school on Monday, as normal teaching and learning will continue.

“Parents, guardians, and community leaders are encouraged to support this call and to work with schools and officials to promote discipline and respect for education,” said Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane.

“We remain committed to ensuring that all schools are safe, inclusive, and conducive to learning.”