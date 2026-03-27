Wall collapse tragedy claims one life and injures six at Daveyton school

The department confirmed that the circumstances surrounding the collapse remain unclear and are currently under investigation.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has confirmed the death of a Grade 3 pupil after a section of a wall collapsed at Lerutle Primary School in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni.

Pupil dies after wall collapse

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane said he was “deeply saddened” by the incident, which occurred during breaktime on Thursday.

According to preliminary information, a section of the school wall fell on six pupils, leaving them with severe injuries.

Emergency services responded swiftly and transported all six injured pupils to medical facilities for urgent treatment.

“Tragically, one of the injured pupils, a Grade 3 boy, later succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical attention in hospital,” the department said.

Investigation underway

The department confirmed that the circumstances surrounding the collapse remain unclear and are currently under investigation.

Chiloane said authorities would work to establish what led to the structural failure.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident and the loss of such a young life. Our thoughts and prayers are with the pupil’s family, fellow pupils, teachers, and the entire school community as they mourn this devastating loss,” he said.

“We will ensure that the necessary support is provided and that the circumstances surrounding this incident are determined.”

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Psycho-social support deployed

The GDE has dispatched psycho-social support teams to the school to assist affected pupils, teachers and the bereaved family.

The department said counselling and emotional support would be provided “during this difficult period” as the school community grapples with the tragedy.

Similar recent incident under probe

The latest tragedy comes just weeks after another pupil death at a Gauteng school prompted an independent investigation.

A Grade 5 pupil from Reagile Primary School was playing with a group of pupils near the soccer post during second break. The goal post reportedly fell on the learner, causing severe injuries.

Paramedics declared the boy deceased on the scene.

Chiloane visited the Mokgoatsane family in February to convey his condolences.

The MEC mentioned that this is not the first incident of its kind, referencing a previous incident in Alberton.

He said the department has already taken steps to prevent similar incidents. These include issuing a memo to all schools to permanently concretise all structures.

“These movable goal posts will no longer be a feature in our schools. We don’t want it because we have lost kids in this form,” Chiloane said.

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