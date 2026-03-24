Bloodshed in Gauteng: Two pupils stabbed to death

The GDE confirmed that psycho-social support services have been mobilised to assist the bereaved families.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has expressed shock and grief following two separate fatal stabbing incidents involving students in the province.

Gauteng MEC for education Matome Chiloane on Tuesday said he was “devastated” after receiving reports of the killings, which occurred days apart in Johannesburg and Ennerdale.

Two separate fatal incidents

According to the department, a 17-year-old Grade 8 pupil from Forest High School was allegedly severely beaten and stabbed on Friday, 20 March, at Rotunda Park near the school after classes had ended.

The pupil sustained serious injuries during the attack and was initially taken to a local hospital before being transferred to another medical facility. He later succumbed to his injuries.

In a separate incident, a Grade 12 pupil from Daleview Secondary School was fatally stabbed on Monday, 23 March.

The attack reportedly took place in an open veld between the school and a nearby store while the pupil was walking home.

The circumstances surrounding both incidents remain unclear, with police investigations currently underway.

Support for affected communities

The GDE confirmed that psycho-social support services have been mobilised to assist pupils, teachers, and the bereaved families affected by the tragedies.

The department said the support interventions aim to help school communities cope with the trauma and emotional distress following the incidents.

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MEC calls for community action

Chiloane extended condolences to the families and school communities, while condemning the violence.

“This is a deeply painful loss for our education community. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and both school communities affected by these tragedies,” he said.

“Violence against our learners, whether within or outside school premises, is unacceptable and cannot be tolerated.”

He urged communities to play an active role in safeguarding pupils and ensuring justice is served.

“We call on communities to work closely with law enforcement to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice and to stand united in protecting our children so that our schools remain safe spaces for teaching and learning,” Chiloane added.

The GDE stated that it would continue to monitor the situation and provide support to affected schools as investigations proceed.

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