Whistle-blower Ex-teacher pays heavy price as he and family take strain

Whistle-blower Phooko Simon Liholo regrets exposing corruption at his school, which he claims led to his job loss.

Phooko Simon Liholo, a former English teacher at Mmabatho High School in Mahikeng, is now filled with regret after his decision to expose alleged corruption which, he claims, cost him his job.

This month, the Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC) dismissed his application for reinstatement, leaving Liholo devastated.

He claims he was targeted for taking a stand against financial misconduct at the school.

Whistle-blower dismissed for actions

In a letter dated 10 June, 2022, then minister of basic education Angie Motshekga confirmed Liholo’s dismissal.

Reflecting on his decision, Liholo expressed deep remorse: “I regret fighting corruption be cause it cost me everything–my job, my livelihood. If I could turn back time, I would. Unfortunately, it’s too late now.”

Liholo revealed how his whistle-blowing actions have had far-reaching consequences on his personal life.

“Over the past four years, I’ve struggled to maintain my dignity and reputation. This latest judgment has destroyed what little remained of both. I feel humiliated, rejected by most of my former colleagues and like an outcast,” he said.

His legal battle which, he believes, stemmed from false charges of intimidation, harassment and insubordination, drained his finances.

Liholo says he lost his modest pension to exorbitant legal fees, leaving him deep in debt.

“I live like a beggar now. My funeral and life insurance policies have lapsed and I have nothing left.”

North West department of education spokesperson Maphata Molokwane welcomed the verdict: “The commissioner determined that the dismissal of Mr Liholo was both procedurally and substantively fair.

“The department welcomes this ruling as it clarifies that the dismissal was linked to Mr Liholo’s conduct, thus countering the assertion that it was a consequence of whistle-blowing. Discipline is essential, as it fosters order, tranquillity and professionalism.”

But Liholo maintains that the charges were fabricated in retaliation for his efforts to expose corruption.

He had initially reported the mismanagement of funds, where officials were implicated in fraudulently securing R200 000 in Covid relief funds.

Whistle-blower’s family struggles too

According to documents presented to The Citizen last year, these allegations are still under investigation by the South African Police Service (Saps) North West Serious Crime Unit, the Special Investigating Unit and the National Prosecuting Authority.

Liholo described the past four years as a daily struggle, with his family bearing the brunt of his unemployment.

“It’s been hard. Some days, my children go to school without food, learning to politely ask their classmates to share their lunch without feeling embarrassed. It breaks my heart.”

Now, faced with financial, emotional and psychological strain, Liholo is unsure whether to continue pursuing the matter.

In his application to the ELRC, he argued that his dismissal was both procedurally and substantively unfair. However, for now, his fight seems to be at a standstill.

Despite everything, Liholo is considering his next steps, though the burden of his situation weighs heavily on him.

“Whistle-blowing is of paramount importance within the department, functioning as an early warning system to identify and mitigate potential risks to the organisation.

“The department is mandated under the Protected Disclosure Act to promote and implement mechanisms for whistle-blowing, which encompass the protection of whistle-blowers,” he said.

