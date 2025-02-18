Wits asked to handle hunger strike with ‘empathy and urgency’

Portfolio Committee of Higher Education Chairperson Tebogo Letsie urged the university to work with the students to find a solution.

As students at the University of the Witwatersrand continue their hunger strike, the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education Chairperson expressed deep concern over the “protests”.

Students have been on a hunger strike at the Wits Student Representative Council (SRC) boardroom since 14 February 2025 over financial exclusions.

Protesters claim that many students cannot register due to outstanding fees.

According to the committee, the protest stems from what students see as the university’s financial exclusion policy. This policy requires students to either have a debt of less than R10 000 or be able to pay at least 50% of their outstanding debt to register for the academic year.

‘Heart-breaking’

The committee chairperson, Tebogo Letsie, said that he finds it deeply disturbing and troubling. Students in a democratic South Africa feel compelled to resort to such extreme measures to access education.

“Education is a fundamental right, and no student should be forced to endure such hardship to pursue their academic aspirations.”

The committee’s recent oversight visits to tertiary education and training institutions in the North West and Gauteng were to assess the readiness for the academic year. This situation makes it even more distressing.

“To now learn that students are pleading with university management to be allowed to register is heart-breaking,” Letsie said. “We have consistently advocated that no student should be left behind.”

‘Requires collective efforts’

Letsie further called on Wits university to engage constructively with the affected students and work towards finding an amicable solution.

“We urge the university management to approach this matter with empathy and urgency.

“The plight of these students underscores the broader challenges of financial exclusion in higher education. It requires collective efforts to address.”

The committee said it will meet with Wits on Wednesday to discuss the institution’s governance, administration, teaching, and learning state.

It hopes this will clarify the current situation and help resolve the challenges students face.

“We remain committed to ensuring that all students have access to quality education. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and work with all stakeholders to address systemic barriers to education,” Letsie said.

