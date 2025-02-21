Universities under pressure as students demand financial relief

University of Pretoria SRC has extended its first payment deadline to alleviate financial pressures on students.

South African higher education institutions have been engulfed in student protests about financial exclusions, accommodation shortages and registration challenges.

The University of Pretoria (UP) announced on Thursday that the first fee payment deadline had been extended to 28 February.

ALSO READ: UFS protests: SRC accuses police of ‘brutalising’ students

Ease financial pressure

The UP vice-chancellor and executive approved the decision after a formal request by the Student Representative Council (SRC). This was to ease financial pressure on students.

“We recognise the challenges that many students face. This extension provides us with additional time to intensify our efforts in securing financial support,” the UP SRC stated.

The SRC emphasised its commitment to advocating for increased financial aid.

It is also focusing on fundraising initiatives to assist students struggling with tuition fees.

The SRC further addressed its concern over the university’s transport system, particularly the shortage and inconsistent scheduling of university buses.

“We have engaged with the department of safety and security to highlight the urgent need for reliable transport,” it said.

The statement further noted that students will be updated as discussions progress.

ALSO READ: Wits asked to handle hunger strike with ‘empathy and urgency’

Buffalo City TVET College

Meanwhile, Buffalo City TVET College issued an urgent notice regarding historical debt relief for students.

Earlier this week, the college announced a collaboration between the Office of the Premier and the Manufacturing, Engineering and Related Services Sector Education and Training Authority (MerSeta).

This collaboration has resulted in funding to clear outstanding student debt for a limited number of students.

“The names of the students selected to benefit from this fund have been listed. They are required to visit their respective campus financial aid offices by 28 February to sign the necessary application forms,” the college said.

There are also delayed National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) payouts and accommodation crises.

ALSO READ: Wits fees lead to hunger strike by ‘two mature individuals in the SRC boardroom’

Education activist weighs in

Additionally, Wits University students have embarked on a hunger strike, now on its seventh day. in protest against financial exclusions.

Education activist Hendrick Makaneta urged the higher education minister to send a mediation team to resolve the crisis.

“The students’ demands are legitimate, especially because of the rising unemployment rate in the country,” Makaneta said.

“Even though some of the protesting students are graduates already, there is no guarantee that they will lead a better life should they remain excluded by the university.”

He emphasised the need for the university to consider alternative ways to support students. This would ensure they can register for postgraduate studies.

Makaneta also expressed concern over the striking students’ weakening condition. He noted that the university management had only communicated with them through the media.

“We urge the mediation team to speed up the process of engaging the Wits management and students. This will help to end the hunger strike without further delay,” he said.

NOW READ: City of Joburg and education department crack down on illegal private colleges