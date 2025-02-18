Wits fees lead to hunger strike by ‘two mature individuals in the SRC boardroom’

'The university has made every effort to assist academically talented students to register as far as our resources allow.'

As financial struggles continue in South Africa’s higher education sector, students at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) demand urgent solutions to rising costs and debt burdens.

It is reported that students have been on a hunger strike at the Wits Student Representative Council (SRC) boardroom since 14 February 2025 over financial exclusions.

Protesters claim that many academically deserving students cannot register due to outstanding fees.

‘Not SRC members’

However, Wits spokesperson Shirona Patel has dismissed the characterisation of the protest.

“There were two mature individuals in the SRC Boardroom on a ‘hunger strike’ (each with two qualifications from Wits) who are not SRC members,” she told The Citizen on Tuesday.

Patel highlighted that Wits has taken significant steps to assist financially struggling students.

“The university has made every effort to assist academically talented students to register as far as our resources allow,” she said.

She also noted that the SRC had a “productive” meeting with the vice-chancellor on fundraising and would meet again soon.

Financial aid and debt relief efforts

The university reported that 95% of students have successfully registered. This amounts to 37 295 out of a full capacity of 38 000.

Wits also administered R1.8 billion in financial aid, bursaries, and scholarships in 2024, benefiting 26 099 students.

Patel further detailed that Wits has allocated R28 million for a hardship fund. Eligible students will be allowed to receive up to R50 000.

“Wits is doing everything possible within its means to support students. However, the university cannot erase all historic student debt or fund every student’s education without risking bankruptcy or insolvency,” she stated.

She stressed that the broader issue of student funding required national intervention.

“The issue of free education and student debt clearance requires a national-level solution involving government, the public sector, and private donors.”

Protests at UCT

Meanwhile, student protests erupted at the University of Cape Town (UCT) on Monday, 17 February, over fee debt and housing concerns.

Some students restricted access to the upper campus, disrupting lectures.

UCT management responded by moving some teaching activities online. They reiterated that while they respect the right to peaceful protest, “unlawful and disruptive actions will not be tolerated.”

“Campus Protection Services were on site and attended to the various disruptive incidences across campuses,” said Vice-Chancellor Professor Mosa Moshabela.

Further updates will be provided by university deans in collaboration with heads of departments.

“As the UCT executive, we regret the impact this has had on the university community. We appreciate the patience, tolerance and understanding shown so far,” Moshabela added.

Staff members are advised to liaise with line managers for specific work arrangements relating to their departments.

“The UCT executive remains committed to engaging with the SRC to resolve any outstanding matters.”

