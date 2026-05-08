Dial-a-Bed employees on strike amid price increases [VIDEO]

Workers at the Dial-a-Bed warehouse took to the streets to bring attention to their financial challenges

Amid severe weather conditions experienced across the country throughout the week, and the recent increase in fuel prices among many other socio-economic issues, workers at the Dial-a-Bed warehouse in Riverlea took to the streets to express their frustrations and financial challenges they experience throughout the month.

Picket at Dial-a-Bed warehouse

On Thursday, 7 May 2026, a group of picketers from Dial-a-Bed warehouse in Avon Street, Riverlea, were fighting for an increase in their pay to be able to keep up with essential daily expenses.

A truck driver for Dial-a-Bed, Bongani Mukuvha, said that the employees have been striking for a salary adjustment since Monday, 4 May 2026.

“We started striking on Monday for a salary adjustment,” he said. “We’re asking the company to adjust our salary with R3 500.”

He said that the company gave them a 5% increase, which amounts to R250.

“It’s a disaster because everything is increasing.”

Bongani said that employees receive a monthly stipend of R6 000 to cover their household necessities as breadwinners.

“We are working six days a week, it’s not enough.”

David Moshwetsi, the team leader at Dial-a-Bed, emphasised that while the employees love their jobs they are unable to make a living for themselves.