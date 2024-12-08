EFF’s Thambo questions Jacob Zuma’s ‘history of pursuing black unity’

EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo posted a flurry of tweets taking aim at Jacob Zuma and his association with convicted killers.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are on the offensive to expose former President and uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK) leader Jacob Zuma for his past sins for which he had not accounted.

EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Thambo posted numerous messages on X criticising Zuma.

Thambo cited the alleged 17 months detention, torture and poisoning of the late MK cadre Thami Zulu by ANC Mbokoto unit — a counter-intelligence unit of the ANC — in exile.

The ordeal of Thami Zulu

Thambo also posted a video of Zulu’s parents testifying before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission hearing about their son’s ordeal in Zambia at the behest of Mbokodo, which Thambo claimed was then headed by Jacob Zuma.

“In a factional battle with Thami Zulu, because Zulu was appointed the head of MK in Natal, the head of intelligence detained him in Lusaka and presided over Zulu’s solitary confinement and torture on unfounded allegations that he was an apartheid spy.

“The man has no history of pursuing black unity, and Thami Zulu is just one case study of divisiveness that destroyed a comrade,” Thambo said about Zuma.

EFF members jumping ship

EFF and MK were close allies that were fighting on the same side, but the marriage broke when MK started to recruit senior EFF members to its ranks.

Malema began to criticise MK and Zuma especially after the resignation of former deputy Floyd Shivambu who joined MK, where he has since become the new party’s secretary-general.

The EFF mouthpiece also posted text and newspaper clippings about allegations that Zuma met with conspirator in Chris Hani’s murder, Clive Derby-Lewis in 2006, and that no one knew or knows why.

“He met with Eugene De Kock in 2010, before freeing him in 2015, and no one knew or knows why. He is praised as a master of intelligence, we must as a nation ask: He is intelligence in service of who and what?” Thambo said.

Former Cosatu boss weighs in

The material posted by Thambo quoted two ANC top officials confirming that Zuma, who was then ANC deputy president, indeed met Hani’s killer in 2004, but did not discuss the matter within the ANC top structure.

Also, Zuma spokesperson in early 2010 confirmed that the former president met with de Kock in April 2009, at De Kock’s request.

In a reply backing Thambo, South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi at the weekend entered the fray to lambast Zuma over allegations surrounding a dodgy political career.

Vavi is former Cosatu general secretary and former ally of Zuma during his early reign as ANC.

Vavi denounced him for failing to meet his promise to deliver jobs to the working class and save people from poverty.

“This is the most troubling aspect of JZ’s career. What is his connection with Eugene de Kock, the killer of Griffiths Mxenge, Victoria Mxenge, Sizwe Kondile etc. amongst many?

“What business did he have with the apartheid-era intelligence chief, Neil Barnard? What was his business,” Vavi said.

Yesterday we reflected on the death of Thami Zulu, who was detained in Lusaka, tortured for 17-months at the behest of the Zuma-led Mbokodo security unit in exile.



In that reflection, a sister raised that her uncle died under similar circumstances in Zambia, as an MK Combatant… pic.twitter.com/OnFtISPua9 — Sinawo Thambo (@Sinawo_Thambo) December 8, 2024

Defenders of MK

But both Thambo and Vavi came under sharp criticism from MK followers who defended their heroes, many doing so under fake names as usual.

One of Thambo’s followers, Sam Khanyile defended him from a barrage of attacks including insults from EFF supporters on X.

“They’re insulting you because facts don’t quite fit with their idea of Zuma as the black messiah sent to free black people from oppression,” Khanyile wrote.

MK on its own X account is yet to respond to Thambo and Vavi but only their followers did the job.

MK spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela did not respond to phone calls or a Whatsapp message left on his cellphone.

