EFF-MK clash weakens radical left, emboldens GNU – analysts

Tensions between EFF and MK signal a fractured far-left, weakening their unity while emboldening the GNU’s stability.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema at the Don Mateman Hall in Eldorado Park on 17 April 2024. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen

Amid the rumblings, scathing attacks and infighting within what earlier seemed to be the return of the South African political far-left, the EFF and the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has found a tongue-in-cheek way of describing “the early crumbling of the marriage, due to mistrust”.

This, as the growing schism between former comrades MK leader Jacob Zuma and EFF commander-in-chief Julius Malema has seen them drifting miles apart – far from reminiscing about sipping tea at Zuma’s Nkandla homestead.

EFF’s Malema attacks MK

In what has marked an EFF-MK turning point – fuelled by the continued exodus of top EFF leaders to Zuma’s party – Malema has this week launched an unprecedented attack on Zuma and his party, describing them as “enemies, inviting a fight” – calling for Nkandla to be attached.

Entering the fray, in a rare remark made by a member of the government of national unity (GNU), McKenzie said: “People say I am excited to be part of the government of national unity.

“They are wrong – I am very excited. The GNU will last its full term and beyond, while its foes’ marriages are making an early collapse, due to lack of trust.

“They are now accusing one another, deserting each other and poaching members from each other – tearing themselves apart, not the GNU.”

Addressing hundreds of supporters this week, Malema assured them they would fight Zuma and emerge victorious, because he “had defeated him before”.

ALSO READ: EFF dismisses rivalry claims as Mpofu raises alarm on black-on-black violence

Analysts say GNU emboldened by situation

Political analysts have warned that the tensions within the far left have emboldened the GNU.

“While moves to unseat the GNU were earlier affirmed by a pronouncement of the progressive caucus in parliament, the latest developments have dented this prospect,” said analyst Sam Koma.

“It is clear that the radical left in parliament has since disintegrated, with parties such as the PAC joining the GNU.

“However, the real test of the strength of this group lies in the upcoming NGC [national general council] – a mid-term gathering of the ANC in 2025.

“It has to be seen whether this group can sway the branches to revolt against the ANC NEC [national executive committee].”

ALSO READ: ANC’s leaders in KZN could become Black Friday bargains for MK party

Another analyst, Daniel Silke, said the EFF-MK standoff pointed to “the weakening of the populist or radical left, given the divisions between the two parties”.

“Until such a time as there is a consolidated populist front, divisions within that particular side of our political spectrum will undermine their own ability to grow,” he said.

“Parties sharing a similar outlook cannot afford to fight each other – undermining their own constituencies. The same goes to the DA and ActionSA,” maintained Silke.

He said MK’s poaching of EFF members would “alienate potential populist voters on that flank of our politics”.

Silke said the South African political environment could lead to the emergence of “a centrist left – a trade unionist left with more legs politically than a radical left”.

“While we have a radical left in MK and EFF, over time we may see SACPCosatu elements delinking themselves from the ANC. That will open the door for the emergence of a centrist party, given the ANC is all over when it comes to ideology,” he said.