2024 elections: No vote for ‘big three’ parties as Bosmont voters hope for change

One of the voters highlighted the importance of the youth fulfilling their civic duty.

Ballot papers are seen as South Africans cast special votes at the Berario Recreation Centre on 27 May 2024. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Eligible voters across South Africa eagerly waited in line to make their voices heard in the 2024 national and provincial elections.

Although the voting process was scheduled to start at 7am, several voting stations opened late due to the delayed delivery of ballot papers, according to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC).

The voting station at the Bosmont Recreational Centre, west of Johannesburg, saw some people queuing for more than two hours.

Youth voter participation

Speaking to The Citizen on Wednesday, Joshua Swartz, a first-time voter, expressed his excitement about participating in the election.

“It’s actually feels quite amazing and great that I can at least do something for my country instead of sitting at home. I want to make a difference… my vote matters,” Swartz said.

Swartz stated that despite occasional setbacks, he remains optimistic about the future of the country.

He hopes that the incoming government would tackle challenges such as load shedding and improve the country’s education system over the next five years.

“They need to help young kids come off the streets instead of joining gangs or getting into drugs and stuff like that.”

Swartz further stressed the significance of young people participating in the electoral process to determine their own future.

“It is very important to vote because us as South Africans, we do have a voice and we do need to say something. We do need to take part to basically benefit the country.”

Gabriella Hoskins also highlighted the importance of the youth fulfilling their civic duty.

“As the youth, I think that there is more pressure on us to engage with political issues,” she told The Citizen.

When asked if she believed her vote would make a difference, Hoskins made it clear that she wouldn’t be casting her ballot for any of the “big three” (ANC, DA and EFF) parties.

“I don’t know if it’s going to be very impactful, but I do think that it’s important morally beyond anything else.”

Coalition government in SA?

Another voter, Shaamiel Moola, expressed his hope that the next administration would address crime and create more jobs.

“I think that’s probably one of the reasons. Why is a lot of crime happening? People don’t have money, so they want to get it any way they can.”

Moola voiced his support for coalitions. The ANC is projected to dip below 50%, thus, losing a majority to rule.

This could force the ANC into a coalition government at national level for the first time after 30 years of being in power.

“Coalitions are probably a good idea because in our country it seems if there’s a one party government, it becomes a very autocratic government.

“So having a coalition government, there’s more chance of democratic decision between parties, looking at all citizens in the country and their well-being,” he said.

“I think if parties just have a common goal, and stick to that goal, it’ll be a lot easier for people to actually get things done,” Moola added.

SA ‘needs change’

Janine Aitken stated that she came out to vote because “our country needs change”.

“We are tired of voting the same way and expecting a different outcome,” she said on Wednesday.

Aitken agreed that the abundance of political parties could leave voters feeling overwhelmed and unsure about which party to choose.

“There are definitely too many parties on our voting poll, but I think one needs to look at the manifestos of the parties that you think you might associate yourself with.”

She also emphasised that smaller parties have the potential to make a difference.

“I think they can be forces to be reckoned with, especially in terms of the local elections. Personally, I don’t think so much on a bigger scale or nationally, but definitely in terms of the local elections, they can make an impactful difference.”

All voting stations will close at 9pm on Wednesday.

